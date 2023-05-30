Most popular candidates on Miss Universe Thailand 2023 to root for

The pageant season is upon us, and Miss Universe Thailand 2023 will certainly light our social media on fire. Let’s see key popular candidates people are rooting for already.

Miss Universe 2023 will be set in El Salvador at the end of this year, and the process of finding the right person to compete over there isn’t easy. That’s why there’s the Miss Universe Thailand 2023 that will determine who has the beauty, the poise, the talent, and the knowledge fitting for the world-class stage. So, distinguished panel of judges, for your consideration, here are our key candidates.

[Hero and featured image credit: veenapraveenar/Instagram]

Key candidates on Miss Universe Thailand 2023 to root for

Praveenar “Veena” Singh Thakral | Miss Universe Thailand Phuket 2023

Veena’s return to the pageant stage is not at all anticipated, but one everybody is looking forward to. After MUT 2020, she announced her marriage, so fans were thinking that she won’t be returning to dazzle the panel any time soon—if ever. But as Anne Jakkaphong became the new owner of the Miss Universe Organization, the rules were changed to let women with children eligible for the competition. So here she is, Veena is back, a fierce advocate for self-love and being proud of your own uniqueness.

Anntonia Porsild | Miss Universe Thailand Nakhon Ratchasima 2023

Miss Supranational 2019-2020, Ann is already a queen in her own right. As she joins the roster of MUT, many fans have already called that she’ll be in the Top 5 spot at least. Being half Thai half Danish, she presents grace and beauty like no one else.

Chatnalin “Nalin” | Miss Universe Thailand Prachuap Khiri Khan 2023

A model and business woman, Nalin is known for her sharp complexion, fierce runway strut, and her time in Miss Grand Thailand 2017. Now, she’s back and more ready than ever to snatch the crown. She has also shared with her fans that she has been preparing herself well for the question round, so those rooting for her will see her in a completely new light from her last time on the stage.

Kirana “Jazzy” Jasmine Chewter | Miss Universe Thailand Mae Hong Son 2023

If you’re acquainted with Thai reality TV, you’ll know Jazzy from The Face Thailand Season 2, as well as The Face Thailand Season 4 All Stars. It’s her first time on a national pageant stage, but many are keeping a close eye on her as she’s got it all. Ballet, hip-hop dancing, singing, professional modelling and more—she’s already done them. Plus, being a native English speaker does help if she’s about to be an ambassador for Thailand’s pageantry.