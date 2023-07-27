When we saw Jackson Wang helping Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt clean up Klong Ladprao, a question popped up: what else could Jackson Wang fix in Bangkok? Here, we share some ideas.

After doing the big cleanup with Chadchart, and considering our political climate, if there’s someone who could fix our problems, it’s Jackson Wang. Famed for being a member of K-pop boy band Got7, recently having a tour in Bangkok, and being a standee in front of 7-Eleven, there’s nothing the power of the Wang can’t do. He was even spotted working behind the counter of 7-Eleven, surprising many unsuspecting fans in the area. We stan.

Anyway, while he’s here, there are some things in Bangkok that need fixing, and it just might be better left in the hands of Jackson Wang.

[Hero and featured image credit: Jackson Wang/Facebook]

10 other things we’d love to see Jackson Wang fix in Bangkok

Fix Chong Nonsi’s forever red traffic light

“Red light, green light,” says Beyoncé, but at times the green light seems like it might never come. When it does, it’s for a good twenty seconds, and we are left sitting in Bangkok traffic yet again. The Chong Nonsi junction can take a 30-minute chunk out of your daily routine on a good day, and we’re not living for it. In fact, we’re just clinging to life. Please fix it, Wang.

Ghost-bust the spirits roaming Sathorn Unique Tower

If there’s something strange in your neighbourhood, who you gonna call? In this case, Jackson Wang. This building has been deserted for as long as we can remember, and there are spooky stories revolving the Sathorn Unique Tower that have deterred many people (or attracted them, depending on what you’re into). Since the ghostbusters from the 2016 film turned out to be a flop, our hope is in Jackson’s capable hands.

Fix Bangkok’s annual flooding

An ancient Thai proverb goes, “there’s fish in the water, there’s rice in the fields,” noting how bountiful the country is. So it must be so bountiful to see water literally everywhere—when we go to work, when we come back from work, outside the soi, inside the soi. A problem of this calibre might just be fixed when Jackson Wang’s in town.

Fix the smog in the air, with anything more than water sprinklers

There’s an ongoing problem in Bangkok of too much smoke and not enough mirrors for self-reflection. Even with the pandemic over, many still choose to wear masks out of air pollution concerns. It gets extra bad every year during the time where farmers burn their fields, and that collective smog makes the capital (and especially Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai) look like Raccoon City for a good month or two.

Fix the cracked pavements of Bangkok

We can collectively agree that the pavements of Bangkok are not exactly the pinnacle of civil engineering. It’s not friendly for disabled people—hell, it’s not even friendly for able-bodied people. And don’t even get us started on the real life minesweeper that is walking along the pavements after rain. Please help us, Wang.

Help install surveillance cameras (that actually work) across the city

Thai digital agency RealSmart once did a survey of the people in Bangkok, asking about the city problems they would like to see fixed. One of the top answers was for the streets and sois to be equipped with working surveillance cameras, and for the streets to be fully lit. Safety is a big concern, and walking down a dimly lit soi at midnight is not at all a fun experience.

Fasten the process of making the Khlong Saen Saep smell tolerable again

Khlong Saen Seap is infamous for smelling horrible due to nearby industries and local communities dumping waste into the water. In 2021, the khlong’s water was considered highly hazardous. Prayuth’s government allocated THB 82 billion into making Khlong Saen Saep better in 2015, and now here we are in 2023 literally holding our breaths. Perhaps Jackson Wang can help towards making sure that the extremely large amount of money is put to good use?

Help my friend who’s about to get a tattoo in Khaosan while smashed at 3am

Another common Bangkok problem. So we drank like two buckets of unknown alcohol in one of the tents then got into Tha Chang to party more. Our friend is currently taking a short break outside Tha Chang along with 10 other people puking their guts out. Now, he’s convinced he needs to get tattoos, and we can’t seem to snatch the bottle of beer from his hand. We don’t know how to help him at this point, but after fixing the roads, the pollution, the flooding, maybe Jackson does?