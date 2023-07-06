Tim Pita extends personal invite to Taylor Swift, in hopes of a Thailand concert

Taylor Swift recently announced an additional 14 new shows to her Eras tour, yet whilst Singapore got various shouts, Thailand is still not getting any Taylor Swift concerts. Whilst it is sad news for local Swifties, Thailand’s currently much-talked-about politician ‘Tim’ Pita Limjaroenrat has invited the singer in hopes that she will announce more concert dates.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: @taylorswift / Instagram]

Tim Pita, apparent Swiftie, invites Taylor Swift to Thailand

Taylor Swift is travelled the world performing The Eras tour. Last month, she shook the Asian internet when she announced that The Eras tour will only stop in Singapore and Japan, as part of the Asia leg. The announcement left Asian Swifties in despair, and as anticipated, the ticket hunting got extremely competitive, with allegedly over 22 millions people registered for the Singapore tour. Whilst some were unfortunate enough to get tickets for Singapore during the UOB presale yesterday, many will still have to fight it out in the public round on 7 July. Asian Swifties are clearly huge supporters of the American star, and fans have not given up in trying to convince Taylor Swift to add more dates to the Asia tour. After we found out Hugh Grant was a Blink, we consequently also found out that Tim Pita is a Swiftie.

Hey Taylor! Big fan of yours. Btw, Thailand is back on track to be fully democratic after you had to cancel last time due to the coup. The Thai people have spoken via the election and we all look forward to welcoming you to this beautiful nation of ours! Do come and I’ll be… https://t.co/ypox90kRpL — Pita Limjaroenrat (@Pita_MFP) July 6, 2023

Tim Pita quoted Taylor’s tweet saying that Thailand is ready to welcome her to the country. Whilst it is a surprising move for a political candidate, it is not the first time that such a figure tweeted at the celebrity. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau too has tweeted an invite to Taylor Swift. In contrary to Trudeau, Tim Pita sweetens his invitation by adding that he’d even sing ‘Lavender Haze’ with her.

Political or not, the swift and suave move has spread like wildfire through Thai social media. Watch this space to see if it invokes any further announcements.