Who is Hunter Schafer? Get to know ‘The Hunger Games’ and ‘Euphoria’ star

Hunter? We, in fact, do know her. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is coming to the big screen and, much like the original franchise, it boasts a star-studded cast, including Euphoria‘s Hunter Schafer, who played Jules on the show.

Set 64 years before the first Hunger Games film, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes follows the story of Coriolanus Snow (played by Tom Blyth) and his relationship with Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler).

And while the prequel will introduce plenty of new faces, it will also feature several familiar characters including Tigris Snow (originally played by Eugenie Bondurant in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2), the cousin and confidant of Blyth’s future president of Panem.

Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer will take on the part in the upcoming prequel and, in an interview with EW, Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence revealed why she was cast in the role.

“She’s one of the more authentic people I’ve ever personally met. So many people came in and read, [but] they were thinking more of Liz Banks’ Effie Trinket than they were of Tigris,” he explained.

“They’re putting on this Capitol effect, and it’s just so phony. Hunter came in and did the scene, and she was so endearing and warm.”

But what else have you seen Schafer in? Read on for everything you need to know about the star ahead of her turn in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Who is Hunter Schafer?

Hunter Schafer is an American actress who made her acting debut at the age of 21 portraying Jules Vaughan on the HBO drama Euphoria alongside Zendaya.

Talking about her sudden rise to fame, she previously told Elle UK: “From the airing of the first episode to my first million followers on Instagram, it was, like, a month. It was a huge adjustment, for sure.”

Schafer also models for some of the biggest fashion brands in the world, including Prada and Dior.

How old is Hunter Schafer?

Hunter Schafer is 25 years old.

What has Hunter Schafer previously starred in?

As well as starring in Euphoria, Schafer had a small voice role in Belle: The Dragon and the Freckled Princess in 2021.

She also starred in Tilman Singer’s 2023 horror film Cuckoo.

What has Hunter Schafer said about joining the Hunger Games?

Schafer has spoken about the franchise’s “universal message”, telling Pink News: “It’s the same thing that resonated even before the [original trilogy] came out.”

She continued: “On the surface, the books are [set in] a dystopian sci-fi world [but] there’s something deeply human about the issues [the characters are] facing. It’s universal in a really crazy way.”

She added: “That’s one of the achievements of this series. They’re able to deliver a human and universal message through a distinct and unique world. Hopefully, that’s the same resonance [the new film] will deliver.”

She went on to add that she connected to her character thanks to their shared love of fashion

For Tigris, fashion is “like an armour which I really relate to, as far as using fashion in that way,” she said.

Is Hunter Schafer on Instagram?

Yes, she can be found at the handle @hunterschafer and she currently has over 6 million followers.

Is Hunter Schafer on Twitter?

No, not at present.

