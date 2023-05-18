The Kwon Twins, Deukie and Dony, talk style and telling them apart

Kwon Twins talks to Lifestyle Asia about their fashion preferences and how fans can tell them apart.

If you’re a fan of any Kpop artists from the YG Entertainment label, chances are you’ve seen the Kwon Twins dance. Part of the YGX dance crew and participants on the South Korean dance competition franchise Street Man Fighter, the Kwon Twins are made up of the twin siblings Deukie and Dony.

During the opening party for the “Jennie for Calvin Klein” launch at Scėne Seoul in Seongsu-dong, Seoul we caught up with the twins (who also happen to be friends with Jennie) to answer some questions from fans.

The friendly duo went into detail explaining their respective personal style and the best way fans can tell them apart from one another. On top of addressing what would happen if they ever had a crush on the same person, the two went on to break down each of their outfits that they wore to the event. Check out the full video above.

(Video: Ryan Putranto/Lifestyle Asia)