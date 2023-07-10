Despite his young age, Yorch Yongsin has worn many hats in the industry, from being an actor to being a singer. Now, Grid Entertainment has welcomed Yorch as the first artist to be debuted in a boy group in the latter half of this year. Read on for more information on this exciting move.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: @yorch_yongsin / Instagram]

Yorch Yongsin joins Grid Entertainment

Yorch Yongsin caught the eye of many from a young age, especially in his role in Thong Nuea Kao (2013). Ever since then, Yorch took part in many projects in the Thai industry. In 2022, he was selected to be a trainee in South Korea by Bighit Entertainment, under the project “Trainee A.” The project was one of the most promising boy group projects, especially because it was under the same agency as BTS, however, it was later abruptly called off. The news upset K-Pop fans across the world, given its very high anticipation.

Nevertheless, this didn’t stop Yorch from pursuing his dream, as he founded his own entertainment agency, Yorch Entertainment ,as he returned to Thailand. He then promptly released a single called Seven (7). Eventually, his hard work paid off, as Yorch announced on his Instagram the groundbreaking news that Grid Entertainment will be his new home. Grid Entertainment is part of 131 Label, under Kim Han Bin, a.k.a. B.I, a former member of the IKON boy group. This marks a hopeful step for Yorch Yongsin to come back into the K-Pop industry together with Grid Entertainment.

The announcement has brought joy to many K-pop fans. This return to the debut journey of Yorch sure will be followed closely by them. It is also adding anticipation to the reveal of more members. Keep and eye out, and watch this space for updates as we wish him the best of luck.