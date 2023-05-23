Critical Role is doing a ‘Tears of the Kingdom’ one-shot

Delve into the world of Hyrule with Matthew Mercer and friends as Critical Role embarks on a Tears of the Kingdom one-shot.

Multitudes of gamers have been suffering from eyesores and arm cramps caused by holding up their Switches for the past week and it’s all because of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Praise is being heaped on the title with many considering it a shoo-in for Game of the Year, and those who have sunk hours upon hours into it are still mesmerised by the sheer size of the game. But if for some reason your TOTK thirst hasn’t been satiated yet, consider tuning into a special episode of popular TTRPG (tabletop roleplaying game) show Critical Role where they’ll be doing a TOTK-inspired one-shot.

[Hero image: Twitter @CriticalRole]

Hyrule-bound: Critical Role’s Tears of the Kingdom one-shot

Last week, Critical Role announced during their regularly scheduled livestream of their ongoing campaign that they would be hosting a TOTK-inspired game sponsored by Nintendo. The one-shot is set in Hyrule, Zelda’s world, and will feature original characters and an original story. That said, there won’t be any spoilers for TOTK so fans don’t need to worry about that.

The game will be led by none other than Matthew Mercer, Critical Role’s resident Dungeon Master who also voiced Ganondorf in TOTK, earning him the title “Thirst Trap Ganondaddy”, which was bestowed on him in a Rolling Stone article. Joining him at the table are Critical Role regulars Liam O’Brien and Marisha Ray, who also serves as creative director at Critical Role and is Mercer’s wife. Robbie Daymond, who was a special regular guest for the first few episodes of the current campaign, will also be part of the one-shot along with TTRPG players Emily Axford and Omar Najam.

Critical Role isn’t new to venturing into popular video game worlds. An Elden Ring one-shot happened last year in 2022, and before that in 2017, they also had a Middle-Earth: Shadow of War-inspired game.

The Tears of the Kingdom one-shot will stream live on Critical Role’s Twitch and YouTube channels on May 30, 7pm Pacific time (that’s July 1, 9am here in Bangkok).