Subreddit of the Week: Dad Jokes

These jokes are like elevators: they work on so many levels. Welcome to the Dad Jokes subreddit.
New Balance sneakers, polo shirts, cargo shorts, and dad jokes: these elements are essential to become the quintessential father. While the other three can be simply obtained by shopping, the last one is an art. Dad jokes are bad and cringe-inducing, but they also have to be so bad that they actually become good, leaving your audience hating themselves for laughing (like Joel did with Ellie’s diarrhoea joke in The Last of Us).
If you’re looking for the best dad jokes the internet has to offer, look no further. It’s right here in this subreddit. I would have loved to put a witty remark here to truly embody the nature of this subreddit, perhaps something related to construction, but I’m still working on it.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Colourblind Kevin/Unsplash]
The Dad Jokes subreddit: Will Smith and Chris Rock, a boyfriend out-dading a dad, a bookshop owner annoying a customer, and a fun fact about national anthems.
There is no doubt that dad jokes are terrible, but they’re terribly good. That’s why they can be so hard to pull off. If you go overboard, it’s just cringy and not funny at all. If it’s not terrible enough, then it’s just like something made in a factory that only makes okay products: it’s satisfactory.
As with all the other subreddits we’ve featured in the past, you are probably going to spend a good amount of time endlessly scrolling through this subreddit. Enjoy laughing at your fellow users’ jokes because it’s a joy eggs don’t share, otherwise, they’d crack each other up.
Here are some of our favourites from the Dad Jokes subreddit. Don’t try to dig deep into the meaning of some of these because they’re basically like pencils with two erasers: pointless. Okay, I’ll stop now.
What’s a four letter word you never want to hear a doctor say during surgery?
by u/Ynotasub in dadjokes
BREAKING: Iran has struck its own submarine with an underwater torpedo in the Persian Gulf, killing all 350 aboard
by u/PeterPorky in dadjokes
My offspring came out as transgender last night
by u/Eatsleepragerepeat in dadjokes
Today, my son asked "Can I have a book mark?" and I burst into tears. 11 years old and he still doesn’t know my name is Brian.
by u/ebkbk in dadjokes
An Afghan, an Albanian, an Algerian, an American, an Andorran, an Angolan, an Antiguans, an Argentine, an Armenian, an Australian, an Austrian, an Azerbaijani, a Bahamian, a Bahraini, a Bangladeshi, a Barbadian, a Barbudans, a Batswanan, a Belarusian, a Belgian, a Belizean, a Beninese, a Bhutanese,
by u/StephenGTS125 in dadjokes
My wife just completed a 40 week body building program this morning
by u/StuntsMonkey in dadjokes
[warning 18+]
by u/-Fraul- in dadjokes
My wife just gave birth today and after thanking the doctor, I pulled him aside and sheepishly asked, "How soon do you think we’ll be able to have sex?"
by u/madazzahatter in dadjokes
The day I turned 42, my daughter walked up to me and said "happy…", and started timing on her watch. After a long silence she said…
by u/amplifi-dash in dadjokes
What genre are national anthems?
by u/rupanath97 in dadjokes
Gonorrhea would have been a great name for diarrhea medicine
by u/daugarten in dadjokes
why does dracula always bite people in the neck?
by u/Typhann in dadjokes
When you thought you’ve just about heard all the Will Smith and Chris Rock jokes already, I present you with this one
by u/Gear3017 in dadjokes
A girl came into my bookstore and asked "What are the chances you have a book on curing eating disorders with religion?"
by in dadjokes
Daughters boyfriend introduced himself to me he said "Hi sir I’m david, nice to meet you".
by u/fartingpinetree in dadjokes
FIRST DATE: Her dad: "I want her home before midnight."
by u/jomjimmerjome in dadjokes
Of all the inventions of the last 100 years, the dry erase board has to be the most remarkable.
by u/Foreverxtrue24 in dadjokes
I must admit, I joined this subreddit despite not being a dad.
by u/RedShirtCashion in dadjokes