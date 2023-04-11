Subreddit of the Week: Dad Jokes

These jokes are like elevators: they work on so many levels. Welcome to the Dad Jokes subreddit.

New Balance sneakers, polo shirts, cargo shorts, and dad jokes: these elements are essential to become the quintessential father. While the other three can be simply obtained by shopping, the last one is an art. Dad jokes are bad and cringe-inducing, but they also have to be so bad that they actually become good, leaving your audience hating themselves for laughing (like Joel did with Ellie’s diarrhoea joke in The Last of Us).

If you’re looking for the best dad jokes the internet has to offer, look no further. It’s right here in this subreddit. I would have loved to put a witty remark here to truly embody the nature of this subreddit, perhaps something related to construction, but I’m still working on it.

The Dad Jokes subreddit: Will Smith and Chris Rock, a boyfriend out-dading a dad, a bookshop owner annoying a customer, and a fun fact about national anthems.

There is no doubt that dad jokes are terrible, but they’re terribly good. That’s why they can be so hard to pull off. If you go overboard, it’s just cringy and not funny at all. If it’s not terrible enough, then it’s just like something made in a factory that only makes okay products: it’s satisfactory.

As with all the other subreddits we’ve featured in the past, you are probably going to spend a good amount of time endlessly scrolling through this subreddit. Enjoy laughing at your fellow users’ jokes because it’s a joy eggs don’t share, otherwise, they’d crack each other up.

Here are some of our favourites from the Dad Jokes subreddit. Don’t try to dig deep into the meaning of some of these because they’re basically like pencils with two erasers: pointless. Okay, I’ll stop now.