Super Nintendo World Japan is going to have a ‘Donkey Kong Country’

Donkey Kong Country is going to be the lastest addition to Super Nintendo World Japan in 2024.

Universal Studios Japan has just announced that Donkey Kong Country will open early next year. The new attraction will expand the park size by a whopping 70%, meaning visitors can look forward to a huge area to explore. In Donkey Kong Country, you can expect a full-body interactive experience, exclusive themed merchandise and food, and a first-of-its-kind rollercoaster. Check out the new animated trailer below for a peek at what’s to come.

Donkey Kong Country

Enter Donkey Kong Country through a warp tube from the Mario World-themed area and explore the jungle where Donkey Kong and his friends live. Guests can play interactive mini-games and use Power Up Bands to collect the letter K-O-N-G just like in the Donkey Kong games. If you already have the original Super Nintendo World Power Up Bands, they can also be used here.

Speaking of Power Up Bands, Universal Studios Japan has announced that they will also be releasing new Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong Power Up Bands that you can use. Along with the new bands, all sorts of Donkey Kong-themed merchandise will be available in shops across the area. Get in the Donkey Kong mood with the new headbands, or energise yourself with the snacks in the DK barrels and banana coin cans. You can get your hands on the new merchandise in Universal Studios Japan from December 6, but there’s currently no mention of them making it onto the online store as of yet.

Mine Cart Madness

Teased in the trailer is a rollercoaster reminiscent of the Mine Cart Madness level from the Donkey Kong Country game. In the trailer, you can see Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong riding a mine cart coming out of the Golden Temple and even jumping over collapsed tracks. While there is no real footage of the ride just yet, Mine Cart Madness is set to be a rollercoaster like no other.

“And just as we brought a first-of-its-kind augmented reality attraction, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, we are bringing that same level of innovation to DONKEY KONG COUNTRY with a first-of-its-kind thrilling family coaster,” Taku Murayama, Executive Officer and CMO of Universal Studios Japan said. “A new vision of coaster design that isn’t visually or viscerally bound to a traditional coaster track. This innovative design allows us to present the mine cart ride experiences of the Donkey Kong games, like jumping broken tracks. It is a coaster innovation that could only be born out of DONKEY KONG COUNTRY and I cannot wait for fans to experience it!”

Donkey Kong Country is set to be a wild ride for all visitors. Add this to your Japan itinerary for a guaranteed exciting experience!

(Images: Universal Studios Japan)