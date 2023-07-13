A majority of video games released before 2010 are ‘endangered’

A study has shown that a great number of video games are endangered and being lost to time.

The video game industry is a multi-billion dollar powerhouse that churns out title after title much to the delight of gamers everywhere. The landscape is also completely different compared to years before. Back then, video game developers always used to be the big studios or people with a good amount of money. Now, indie developers have their space and are able to release their games on Steam for other people to enjoy.

Much like how there’s a ton of stuff available for us to watch thanks to streaming services, video games have similarly seen a boom of content. Gamers are spoiled for choice, but apparently, in the plethora of titles, there are older games that are now disappearing without any of us realising it.

[Hero image: Denise Jans/Unsplash]

Classic video games are being lost to time and are now endangered

In a study conducted by the Video Game History Foundation or VGHF in collaboration with the Software Preservation Network, it was discovered that a staggering 87% of classic games are “critically endangered”. “Classic”, in this case, are games released before 2010, which the VGHF has said is the “year when digital game distribution started to take off”.

What exactly does it mean when they say these games are endangered? The games included in this 87% are currently not in release. The VGHF explains it in the study like this: “Imagine if the only way to watch Titanic was to find a used VHS tape, and maintain your own vintage equipment so that you could still watch it. And what if no library, not even the Library of Congress, could do any better — they could keep and digitize that VHS of Titanic, but you’d have to go all the way there to watch it.”

It is, as the study says, very bleak. Despite the gargantuan amount of titles available to gamers, that is only 13% of video game history as a whole. The VGHF says that there are only a few possible ways to get access to these games: track their copies down and have the necessary hardware to play them, visit a library that hopefully has the games and the hardware, or resort to piracy.

Kotaku reported on the study and singled out the example of Yakuza, a game which was originally released on the PlayStation 2 back in 2006. Despite being remade in 2016, the original title is now very difficult to find.

In the same article, VGHF co-director Kelsey Lewin also cited the example of the closing of the GameBoy Library in the Nintendo eShop. “When the eShop shut down the availability of the Game Boy library, [the number of available Game Boy games] went from something like 11 per cent to 4.5 per cent. The company wiped out half of the availability of the library of Game Boy games just by shutting down the Nintendo eShop.”

The study is hoping to raise awareness for the status of retro video games so that libraries and other organisations will take on the task of archiving them. It may be hard to believe since we see retro games like Super Mario Bros. widely available and things like the Classics Catalogue on PlayStation, but it’s alarming that without knowing it, a majority of classic games are slowly just being forgotten.

You can read the whole study by the VGHF here.