Gamescom 2023: The announcements that got us excited

From Little Nightmares 3 to Tekken 8, here are some of the announcements from Gamescom 2023 that got us hyped.

Gamescom 2023 recently concluded yesterday and it’s safe to say that gamers have a lot of things to be thankful for and look forward to. There was a plethora of gaming goodness at this year’s Gamescom that we can’t talk about them all, so we’ve whittled it down to some of our favourite announcements from the six-day event. From a Modern Warfare 3 gameplay showcase to a live-action Starfield trailer—and the intrusion of one impatient GTA fan—here are some of the things announced at Gamescom 2023 that got us psyched.

[Hero image: Gamescom FB]

Things announced and revealed at Gamescom 2023 that got us excited

Little Nightmares 3 is coming!

The popular horror platforming franchise is getting a third title. Supermassive Games, the studio behind Until Dawn, is developing the game and it’s slated for a 2024 release. Not much else was revealed about Little Nightmares 3, so keep your eyes peeled.

We got a live-action trailer for Starfield

The highly-anticipated Bethesda game Starfield showed off an exciting live-action trailer to further tease players of what they could expect when the game launches on September 6. Director Todd Howard later took the stage to talk about the game a little more but not before a stage crasher came up to demand Grand Theft Auto VI. Honestly, same, dude.

Rebel Moon is getting a video game tie-in

Zack Snyder’s upcoming space opera on Netflix, which Snyder has described as “Star Wars but with violence, sex, and swearing” according to actor Ed Skrein, is getting a video game. Snyder hopes that this is the beginning of a franchise and also has a graphic novel set in the universe in the works.

Tekken 8 is releasing on January 26, 2024

Tekken fans, we finally have a release date. Director Katsuhiro Harada took the Gamescom stage to debut a brand new trailer that unveiled a new game mode where players can customise chibi avatars and go to a “digital arcade” to fight other players. Think of it like a Meta arcade of sorts. But of course, the most important announcement was that the game’s release date has finally been confirmed for next year.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 shows off some gameplay

We got our first good look at the next entry to Modern Warfare. A mission from the upcoming game entitled “Operation 627” shows the player and their squad infiltrating a prison in the dead of night, showcasing some classic Call of Duty gameplay. However, there was also a surprising detail revealed about Modern Warfare 3: the single–player campaign mode will have what the devs are calling “Open Combat Missions” where players can choose how to accomplish and approach their objectives, a first in the franchise that’s known for being entirely linear.

A brand new trailer for The Crew Motorfest

Ubisoft’s wild and fun racing game is set to return in September this time in the beautiful island of Hawaii. While the trailer does showcase some of the fun things players can expect, it was also revealed that players who are on the fence of buying the game can get a free trial from September 14 to 17 and play the game for a total of five hours.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty gets a new gameplay trailer

Rising from the ashes of a rocky launch all the way back in 2020, CD Projekt Red is finally on the cusp of releasing Cyberpunk 2077’s very first expansion. Phantom Liberty takes place in the middle of the game’s main story, and the trailer shown at Gamescom showed off some of the brand new things players can enjoy with the expansion including the unlocking of the Relic skill tree, which many correctly predicted would be made available in the expansion.