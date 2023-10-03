“What day is it?” asked Aaron Samuels. “It’s October 3rd,” replied Cady Heron. So get in, losers, we’re going out to celebrate Mean Girls Day in Bangkok.

‘Twas the spring of 2004. The world was introduced to Mean Girls, and our lives were never the same again. The sky started to clear, flowers began to bloom, wildlife sprung back into the forest as the rivers ran clear. The day, for lack of a better word, was so fetch.

To commemorate, every October 3rd we go out to celebrate in true Plastics fashion. We’re talking post-Spring Fling, of course, because sweatpants are the only thing that fits us right now. Read on for how to celebrate this year’s Mean Girls Day in Bangkok.

[Hero and featured image credit: Mean Girls, 2004, Paramount Pictures]

Here’s how to celebrate Mean Girls Day in Bangkok

1. Grab some perfume at Le Labo so you don’t smell like a baby prostitute.

2. Treat yourself at 25 Degrees because their milkshakes bring all the boys to the yard.

3. Buy a set of jewellery from Matara Studio to get ready for Spring Fling.

4. Ask for a few rounds of shots at Mischa Cheap because the limit does not exist.

5. Throw a pool party at The Standard Bangkok, and invite Janis Ian.

6. Enjoy Ladies Night at Sinnerman to remind yourself of the rules of feminism.

7. Run downtown for a late brunch at Gigi’s Dining Hall because they can’t keep you past four.

8. Take advantage of Vivin Grocery‘s cheese buffet because you’re on an all-carb diet.

9. Lay back to a spa treatment at The St. Regis Bangkok after being victimised by Regina George.

10. Request for a jazz version of “Jingle Bell Rock” at Crimson Room.

Happy Mean Girls Day!