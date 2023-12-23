facebook
Entertainment
23 Dec 2023 03:00 PM

A few unique ideas for your ‘Out of Office’ auto reply email this year

Lifestyle Asia

Are you taking vacation leave this December? As many of us have several days left up to use, it’s high time to kick back and relax at the end of the year. To minimise disruptions from work, it is also very important to set up an Out of Office auto reply email. Here’s a bit of inspiration for what to write, according to X (formerly Twitter).

As technology makes us evermore accessible and your boss can reach you at almost every hour at almost any place, it’s important to set boundaries when you indulge in your much-deserved break from work. As we discussed with an HR professional, an Out of Office (or OOO) reply email is an important part of this.

Normally, the Out of Office response details your return date, and who to contact in case of emergencies or urgent matters. Sometimes, it’s a little cheekier.

Here, we lean into the latter, and seek inspiration from social media for the best, most hilarious OOO responses. Straight to the point, somewhat passive aggressive, and very inspiring if you really want your colleagues and clients to leave you alone — until 2 January, at least.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Ian Dooley/Unsplash

How to craft the perfect Out of Office reply email, according to the internet

This is what it feels like

True story

Mind games

Short and to the point

Real footage

So unfortunate. 

Reminds us of the emoji menu from Gaggan

A little Mary Poppins never killed nobody

This very accurate timeline of events

Fair logic

For literature lovers

#CatchMeIfYouCan

Cheat code?

A child’s honesty beats all

Entertainment Festive season twitter
