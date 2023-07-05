Jonas Brothers collaborate with TXT for a new song titled ‘Do It Like That’

I think we all can agree that July is an exciting month full of grand releases, be it the Barbie or NewJeans’ comeback. But wait until you hear this, Jonas Brothers are coming up with a new song and that too with the K-pop boy band TXT. Here is all you need to know about it.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (aka TXT) and Jonas Brothers will be surprising their fans with a new song titled Do It Like That. The confirmation came through an Instagram post shared by Nick Jonas. He posted a picture with the boy band and revealed details about the new collaboration.

[Hero Image Credit: @txt_members/Twitter;Featured Image Credit: @txt_bighit/Twitter]

Here’s everything we know about Jonas Brothers and TXT’s new song

Do It Like That marks TXT’s first collaboration with Jonas Brothers. The Jonas Brothers including Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas along with TXT members including Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai also shot together for some concept pictures that broke the internet. The official teaser will be dropped on 5 July at 11:00 am ET (08: 30 pm IST). The official song is going to be out on the 7 July at 12:00 am ET ( 09:30 pm IST).

A quick glimpse of the song

As Do It Like That entered its release week, Jonas Brothers treated their fans with a short video of the song. Shot in their classic style, Do It Like That is going to be a peppy track that you won’t stop grooving to. A #DoItLikeThat challenge is also taking over the internet. Check out the video below:

The team behind the song

The song has been produced by Ryan Tedder, One Republic’s producer, who has worked with them on songs like Counting Stars and Halo. Big Hit Music, the music label that formed TXT, is also backing the project. Jonas Brothers and TXT also collaborated on a fun Tik Tok video to keep the excitement levels high before the release. Check it out:

How did the fans react to the news

Ever since the news of this huge collaboration arrived on Twitter, fans could not help but express their zeal for the song’s release. Here’s how they reacted:

I just love this collab with the Jonas Brothers cause TELL ME this isn’t the kind of content txt would do like the vibes, the energy just matches perfectly… 😂#DoItLikeThat pic.twitter.com/nPaobp4E0n — 💙 Beth UK 🧡 (@BethTXTUK) June 30, 2023

OMGGG?????? DID THEY JUST PINNED THE TEMPLATE????? MOAS!!!! GOOOOOO#DoItLikeThat pic.twitter.com/6qWpTys1SY — ⁵NOORˢᵉᵛᵉⁿ is going to lolla~|| TAKE TWO💜 (@knowmyself29) June 30, 2023