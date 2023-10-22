How to dress like your favourite K-drama characters for Halloween 2023

If you’re on the hunt for the ultimate Halloween costume that perfectly captures the essence of your favourite K-drama characters, look no further. We’ve got an incredible collection of inspiring K-drama Halloween ideas that will ignite your inner fangirl and take your costume game to a whole new level this Halloween 2023.

Imagine stepping into the shoes of the enigmatic characters from Squid Game, donning their killer ensembles that have become synonymous with this thrilling series. Or perhaps you’d rather channel the rugged style of Han So-hee from My Name, exuding confidence and badassery. If you’re a fan of romantic K-dramas, why not recreate the iconic couple looks from Yumi’s Cells and Crash Landing on You, capturing the essence of love and adventure?

The best part is, the possibilities are endless. You can either go the easy route and find exact replicas of their outfits online, ensuring that every detail is meticulously recreated.

Alternatively, embrace your creativity and put together your own unique ensemble, incorporating your personal style and flair. Remember, even the smallest details like the colour palette, pattern choice, or silhouette can make a monumental impact and truly bring your chosen K-drama character to life.

So, get ready to unleash your inner K-drama fanatic this Halloween by immersing yourself in the world of your beloved characters. Whether you’re a Squid Game enthusiast, a Han So-hee admirer, or a hopeless romantic inspired by the love stories in these TV shows, let your imagination run wild and have a blast bringing these iconic looks to life.

10 Costumes to recreate based on your favourite K-drama characters this Halloween 2023

Grim Reaper from Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

The Grim Reaper from Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, or more commonly known as Goblin was one of the most well-loved characters from the K-drama as he captivated audiences with his striking looks and endearing personality. Despite the daunting responsibility of guiding souls to the afterlife, he maintained a charming and playful demeanor, making him one of the most unforgettable side characters in the series.

To embody the Grim Reaper’s iconic style, start with a three-piece suit in a dark shade and pair it with a sleek black tie. Enhance the authenticity of your costume by adding a coat chain and a black hat, which are essential elements of his distinctive ensemble. For a true-to-character look, style your hair with bangs peeking out from under the hat, capturing the essence of the Grim Reaper’s enigmatic appeal.

Contestants from Squid Game

One of the most popular costume choices was the contestants from Squid Game, and we’re almost 100% sure that it will reappear this year. Just like the craze for Money Heist costumes in the past, dressing up as a player or worker from the series is a surefire way to make a statement at any Halloween party. The best part is, creating an outfit that perfectly captures the look of these characters is surprisingly simple.

To embody the true essence of a Squid Game contestant, all you need is a tracksuit in either all-green or all-red. This instantly recognisable attire will instantly transport you into the intense world of the series. To complete the outfit, make sure to attach your player number or wear a black mask with a triangle, circle, or square symbol, adding an air of mystery and intrigue to your costume.

Red Light, Green Light doll from Squid Game

If you’re looking for a more unique and daring option from Squid Game, why not dress up as the creepy Red Light, Green Light doll? This character left a lasting impression on viewers and is sure to turn heads at any Halloween event. To pull off this look, layer a yellow tee and an orange apron dress, recreating the doll’s distinct appearance. Don’t forget to style your hair in pigtails to complete the transformation.

Gong Yoo aka Suit Man from Squid Game

For those who are fans of Gong Yoo’s character in Squid Game, there’s another exciting idea for you. Dress up as his character and make red and blue ddakji cards (square-shaped origami paper throwing game), a nod to the thrilling slapping game that captivated audiences. This unique twist on the Netflix series’ costume will surely make you stand out from the crowd and spark conversations about the series.

5-8 from Black Knight

In the post-apocalyptic world of Black Knight, 5-8 is a courier who is hailed as a local hero for risking his life to make deliveries in a dangerous and desolate environment. He is known for his bravery in fighting off attackers and ensuring the survival of the people.

To dress up as 5-8, you can easily recreate his iconic look. Start with an oversized camouflage jacket and pair it with black cargo pants. Add a tactical vest and a baseball cap with ‘5-8’ at the front to complete the costume. With these simple pieces, you can embody the courageous and resilient character of 5-8 from Black Knight.

Kim Mo-mi from Mask Girl

In the Korean series Mask Girl, the character of Kim Mo-mi represents the struggle of following one’s dreams in the face of societal expectations. Despite her aspirations of becoming a dancer, Mo-mi finds herself trapped in a mundane office job, hindered by society’s narrow beauty standards. However, she refuses to let go of her passion and secretly expresses herself as a masked camgirl known as Mask Girl.

Mo-mi’s life takes an unexpected turn after a night of intense emotions and heavy drinking. Determined to escape her past and the bodies she has left behind, she embarks on a transformative journey of self-discovery.

To fully embody the character of Kim Mo-mi from Mask Girl, you can recreate her distinctive look with a few key elements. Begin by finding a sleek black bodycon dress that accentuates your figure and exudes confidence. Pair it with thigh-high boots, adding a touch of allure and edginess to your ensemble. For the finishing touches, accessorise with a black bunny ears headband and a blonde wig to mimic her unique hairstyle. Finally, complete the transformation with a pink mask, representing the intriguing and mysterious nature of Mask Girl.

Yoon Ji-woo from My Name

In the thrilling drama My Name, actress Han So-hee portrays the character Yoon Ji-woo, an undercover agent driven by determination and strength as she embarks on a mission to uncover the truth behind her father’s mysterious death. Ji-woo’s distinctive ensemble has become synonymous with her fierce persona, making it an ideal choice for Halloween costume inspiration.

To emulate Ji-woo’s iconic look, start by donning a sleek black leather bomber jacket that exudes an air of edginess and confidence. Pair it with a black tank top that perfectly showcases her tough and badass demeanor. Complete the ensemble with a pair of black skinny jeans that accentuate your silhouette and convey Ji-woo’s no-nonsense attitude. As for footwear, opt for black boots that add an extra touch of boldness to your outfit.

For those seeking to add an extra layer of authenticity to their Ji-woo costume, consider accessorising with a fake sashimi knife, a subtle nod to the character’s relentless pursuit of justice. However, always prioritise safety and make sure the prop is harmless and suitable for the occasion.

Yumi and Ku Woong from Yumi’s Cells

If you’re looking for a Halloween costume idea for you and your significant other, why not take inspiration from the characters Yumi and Ku Woong from the K-drama Yumi’s Cells? Recreating their distinctive looks is as easy as counting from one to three.

Let’s start with Yumi’s signature style. She is often seen wearing simple pieces, such as white button-downs or flowy dresses, that exude a sense of comfort and effortless style. To recreate her look, you can easily find either in your wardrobe. Pair it with simple accessories like a frog headband, which you can create yourself, to add a touch of whimsicality while recreating Yumi’s memorable blind date outfit.

Moving on to Ku Woong’s costume, his style is more laid-back and casual so it might be easy to convince your beau to replicate his outfit. All you need is a black statement tee and pair it with red shorts to add a pop of colour and to recreate Ku Woong’s playful vibe. This simple and comfortable ensemble is perfect for Halloween parties or events, and it’s also an opportunity for your partner to join in the fun of dressing up as characters from Yumi’s Cells.

Ri Jeong-hyeok and Yoon Se-ri from Crash Landing on You

Another Halloween costume idea for all the sweethearts out there featuring the main characters from the K-drama, Crash Landing on You. The epic love story of Ri Jeong-hyeok and Yoon Se-ri has touched the hearts of audiences, and dressing up as this iconic couple is a surefire way to make a statement at any Halloween event—especially since the two are a married couple in real life.

To embody the character of Ri Jeong-hyeok, you can channel his soldier background by wearing a military-style costume or opting for khaki clothing. This will instantly convey his strong and protective nature. Whether you choose to wear a camouflage jacket or khaki pants, make sure to accessorise with military-inspired details such as patches or epaulets to add authenticity to your costume.

For Yoon Se-ri’s look, you can capture her elegant and feminine style by pairing a turtleneck with a flowy floral dress. Layering it with a light cardigan adds a touch of sophistication and warmth to the ensemble. To complete the look, style your hair in a loose side plait, which not only adds a romantic touch but also mirrors Yoon Se-ri’s effortless beauty.

To further enhance the portrayal of Ri Jeong-hyeok and Yoon Se-ri’s love story, consider adding a bicycle prop to your costume. This prop symbolises their memorable bicycle scene and adds an extra layer of authenticity and charm to your portrayal of the characters.

Jang Man-wol from Hotel Del Luna

In the popular K-drama Hotel Del Luna, Jang Man-wol’s outfits were known for their high fashion and runway-inspired looks. One of the easiest looks to recreate is her Audrey Hepburn-inspired style. To dress up like Jang Man-wol in that particular scene, start with a little black dress and accessorise with a small purse and red lipstick. Style your hair in a bun and add a tiara for a touch of elegance. Keep your bangs loose, grab a coffee, and you’re ready to go, channeling Jang Man-wol’s sophisticated and fashionable persona has been easier.

