K-dramas with glaring plot holes

Some of K-dramas you’re head over heels for may actually have some plot holes you may have missed.

Fans of Korean dramas are familiar with over-the-top plots that sometimes seem too far-fetched. Hence, plot holes in popular series, such as the 2016 Gong Yoo-starrer K-drama Goblin and the 2021 Netflix hit Squid Game often get past eagle-eyed fans, too.

According to Statista, the total revenue of the Entertainment market in South Korea amounted to USD 1 billion (INR 83 billion) in 2022. With such a massive production line of content, an odd continuity error in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo (2016) or a minor quibble in My Love from the Star (2013) is expected. But with the industry’s flair for dramatics, certain TV shows include unbelievable scenarios and plot twists that don’t make much sense.

While Korean dramas like W: Two Worlds Apart (2016) have been successful in delivering compelling character arcs, they are replete with glaringly obvious plot holes that are hard to ignore. Not to mention, the male lead getting shot mid-fight, only to get up and defeat the villain, is what results in unintentionally funny storylines in dramas like that of Hello Monster (2015).

Here are some popular K-drama plots that seem illogical and bizarre in retrospect

Big Mouth (2022)

Directed by: Oh Choong-hwan and Bae Hyun-jin

Cast: Lee Jong-suk, Lim Yoon-a, Kim Joo-hun

Episodes: 16

What didn’t make sense: There are plenty of plot holes introduced by a prison riot that takes place towards the end of Big Mouth. The prisoners tackling the guards with much ease and taking them hostage make the whole event appear unrealistic in the crime drama.

What’s even more bizarre is how the prisoners face no trial after causing a riot and killing multiple authorities. Not just that, some of the prisoners are also given parole by the end of the show.

Squid Game (2021)

Directed by: Hwang Dong-hyuk

Cast: Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, Wi Ha-joon, Oh Yeong-su

Episodes: 10

What didn’t make sense: In Squid Game, 456 debt-ridden people are invited to take part in a game show held in a mysterious place. The players risk their lives to compete in a series of children’s games with a fatal twist in hopes of winning a reward of around USD 38 million (INR 312 crore approx).

As the plot progresses, contestant 001, aka Oh Il-nam (Oh), is revealed as the billionaire creator behind the games. Terminally ill with a brain tumour, Il had decided to join in the games to experience the thrill.

However, the participation of the extremely old and frail character in the deadly competition appears unrealistic. Besides the obvious question of how did he survive as many rounds of the fatal games as he did, one also can’t help but wonder how was it exciting for him if he already knew that he couldn’t die?

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (2020)

Directed by: Park Shin-woo

Cast: Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Ye-ji, Oh Jeong-se, Jang Young-nam

Episodes: 16

What didn’t make sense: The Netflix series about a health worker and an author helping each other heal emotionally made waves for starting a conversation about mental health. However, a plot development that doesn’t make much sense in It’s Okay to Not Be Okay is Ko Moon-young’s (Seo) mother story.

In the beginning, Moon-young loses her mother Do Hui-ja (Jang) because of her father and grows up hating him. However, by the end of the K-drama, Moon-young discovers that her mother faked her death and is now living under the identity of Park Haeng-ja, the head nurse at OK Psychiatric Hospital.

While this acts as a major plot twist in the show, it is quite difficult to swallow that Hui-ja survived after jumping off a building. Her transformation with a completely new look and identity also comes off as a bit unrealistic.

Legend of the Blue Sea (2016)

Directed by: Jin Hyeok

Cast: Gianna Jun, Lee Min-ho, Lee Hee-jun, Shin Won-ho

Episodes: 20

What didn’t make sense: While it is not entirely surprising for unbelievable things to happen in supernatural K-dramas, Legend of the Blue Sea takes the liberty a bit too far.

The story, which revolves around mermaid Sim Chung (Gianna) and her human lover, Kim Ryung (Lee) from the Joseon Dynasty, follows their journey to reconciliation in modern-day Seoul. A precious jade bracelet remains one of the constants in both timelines and acts as a plot device to carry the K-drama forward.

However, Chung locating the bracelet at the bottom of the sea towards the end is a plot hole that is hard to look past. Given the distance Chung covered while dropping the ornament the first time, it was logically impossible for her to retrieve it that fast the second time around.

Goblin (2016)

Directed by: Lee Eung-bok

Cast: Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook, Yoo In-na

Episodes: 16

What didn’t make sense: Suspension of disbelief comes easy when you watch Goblin, as the show effortlessly pulls you into a world where goblins and grim reapers exist among humans. Hence, one can’t really be blamed for not questioning the fact that restaurateur Sunny’s (Yoo) Olive Chicken Cafe somehow always remains empty.

As the show progresses, Olive Chicken Cafe becomes a regular meet-up location for the goblin (Gong), his bride Ji Eun-tak (Kim), the grim reaper (Lee) and Sunny. However, the makers of the K-drama provide no proper explanation about why the cafe never has any other customers apart from the four main characters.

W: Two Worlds Apart (2016)

Directed by: Jung Dae-yoon

Cast: Lee Jong-suk, Han Hyo-joo, Jung Eugene, Kim Eui-sang

Episodes: 16

What didn’t make sense: This K-drama, centring on the clash between the real world and an alternate universe inside a webtoon, is riddled with plot holes.

While the show deals with all things unrealistic, the fight scene between the villain Oh Sung-moo (Kim) and protagonist Kang Chul (Lee) makes the least sense.

At one point in the battle, Chul is shot in the heart by Sung-moo. In the very next scene, Chul gets back up to fight, when in reality a bullet to the chest would have been enough to kill him.

Hyde, Jekyll, Me (2015)

Directed by: Jo Young-kwang and Park Shin-woo

Cast: Hyun Bin, Han Ji-min, Sung Joon

Episodes: 20

What didn’t make sense: Also popular as Hyde, Jekyll, I, this K-drama plot centres around rich chaebol Koo Seo-jin (Hyun Bin) and his alter ego Robin. The otherwise meek Seo-jin has been going through hypnotherapy for years to treat his dissociative identity disorder and get rid of the ruthless Robin.

However, as the plot progresses, hypnotherapist Tae-joo (Sung) learns that Seo-jin cannot be hypnotised. While this unexpected twist helps with story development, it forces viewers to question the credibility of Seo-jin’s disease.

If Seo-jin cannot be hypnotised, how was he going through hypnotherapy for the past 10 years? Was he lying throughout? If so, why did the makers leave it unacknowledged?

I Remember You (2015)

Directed by: Kim Jin-won and No Sang-hoon

Cast: Seo In-guk, Jang Na-ra, Park Bo-gum, Do Kyung-soo

Episodes: 16

What didn’t make sense: I Remember You or Hello Monster, portrays the tale of detective Lee-hyun (Seo) and his struggle to unravel the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of his father and brother.

As the K-drama progresses, viewers are let into Lee-hyun’s childhood through flashbacks. What doesn’t sit right is when in one of the flashbacks, a young Lee-hyun walks through the unlocked door of an interrogation room in a police station to have a conversation with the serial killer, Joon-young (Do).

While the scene is a significant turning point, it also introduces a major plot hole in the drama. The door to the interrogation room where Joon-young was kept was not locked, and the former was even able to get out of his handcuffs to hold Lee-hyun’s hand during their interaction. When Joon-young could have easily escaped the interrogation room, why did he wait for the authorities to put him in prison first and then plan his escape?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What are K-dramas usually about?

All the dramas coming from South Korea are mostly targeted towards a younger section of the audience, making romance a given trope. But the versatility of the sub-plot genres will pleasantly surprise you. From dramas like Crash Landing On You portraying an intriguing love story amid cross-border scenarios to thrillers like All of Us Are Dead showcasing zombie apocalypses, Korean TV shows have something tailor-made for everyone.

– Which K-drama is based on BTS?

The upcoming K-drama Youth is based on the BTS Universe — an important part of most of BTS’ music videos — and is expected to release in November 2023. While the seven male leads will be played by Seo Ji-hoon (Jin), Ro Jong-hyun (Yoongi), Ahn Ji-ho (J-hope), Seo Young-joo (RM), Kim Yoon-woo (Jimin), Jung Woo-jin (V) and Jeon Jin-seo (Jungkook), the female lead is yet to be revealed.

– Which K-drama has the biggest plot twist?

Some of the K-dramas with the biggest plot twists are Goblin, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, Crash Landing On You, The Glory, Squid Game and Business Proposal.

– Which is the top 1 K-drama?

Some of the top K-dramas are Squid Game, All of Us Are Dead, The Glory, The Good Bad Mother, Boys Over Flowers, and Business Proposal.