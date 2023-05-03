US late night shows go dark after writers go on strike

You won’t be seeing Jimmy Fallon or Stephen Colbert quip their usual jokes behind their desks on their late night shows for a bit after the Writers Guild of America went on strike yesterday.

[Hero image: Cosmic Scape/Unsplash]

The 2023 Writers’ Strike: US late night shows go dark after writers walk out

Why are the writers on strike?

Basically, pay. Like other workers that go on strike, writers are demanding a higher minimum salary, but their proposals also tackle other issues like the industry’s approach to artificial intelligence and how a writers’ room is supposed to work.

It might seem ridiculous at first that the writers of Hollywood would be demanding higher pay. But they’re not the talent seen on camera, and thus some think that they don’t really deserve that much. But Jimmy Fallon won’t have jokes if he doesn’t have writers. Saturday Night Live can’t put on a show if its writers aren’t working on it. That’s why the shows have been put on hold.

This is the first strike that’s happened since 2008. That lasted 100 days and cost the industry around USD $2 billion according to the BBC.

Which late night shows are affected?

The aforementioned late night shows, which some consider are the big ones, have all announced that they will be going dark. Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show, Late Night, and The Late Show will all be airing re-runs according to Deadline.

Other shows that have been affected include The Daily Show, which has been rotating guest hosts after Trevor Noah’s departure, and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. Saturday Night Live, which was set to have alumni Pete Davidson as host, has also been cancelled. Ironically, he joked about the possibility of cancellation while he was a guest on Jimmy Fallon.

Does this affect TV shows, both on streaming platforms and traditional TV, as well as movies?

Yes. A report by Vulture has said that a strike has been looming for six months and so production on projects has significantly slowed in anticipation. As for streamers, the article said, “It’s not clear how much backlog content the streamers have. They worked to create a backlog, but exactly how many months each streamer could go without new content is an interesting question.”

Shows are likely to go dark next. In 2008, the fourth season of Lost was delayed a year due to the strike. One major production that won’t be affected is HBO’s House of the Dragon. Variety reports that the scripts are already done and that they’ll continue filming. Of course, that means rewrites won’t be possible.

How long will the strikes last?

No one knows. As mentioned before, the last strike went on for 100 days and cost the industry a lot. As it stands, neither side—the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers or the Writers Guild of America—is budging and has discontinued talks according to the same aforementioned Vulture article. It looks like this might take a while.