TV shows with Lee Do-hyun to add to your watchlist

Lee Do-hyun enlisted for his mandatory military service in August. During his time away from the screen, these popular shows starring him are sure to keep you hooked.

From being a supporting character in K-dramas like Hotel Del Luna to bagging a succession of starring roles in TV shows such as 18 Again, Lee Do-hyun has had a fascinating journey. These iconic roles have helped the actor establish himself as one of the most prominent faces in the Korean entertainment industry.

Lee made his acting debut in 2017 with tvN’s black comedy Prison Playbook. His portrayal of the vulnerable younger version of Lee Joon-ho landed him many memorable roles in the coming years. These include Gil Oh-dol in Clean with Passion for Now (2018) and Lee Dong-shik in Beyond Evil (2021).

Weaving in elements of romance and fantasy, popular Lee Do-hyun TV shows like Hotel Del Luna (2019) also gained much acclaim. According to Nielsen Korea (via Soompi), the fantasy K-drama recorded an average rating of 8.3 per cent and a peak of 9.0 per cent across the nation after its 20 July 2019 broadcast.

In 2020, Lee enjoyed his first lead role as part of the romantic comedy 18 Again. His performance in the drama earned him the Best New Actor award in television at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards and Best New Actor award at the 7th APAN Star Awards.

However, it was Lee’s portrayal of Joo Yeo-jeong in the 2022 Netflix global hit The Glory that drew much attention to his acting prowess and charm.

Check our complete list on K-dramas to watch!

Lee Do-hyun TV shows that are a must-watch for his fans

The Good Bad Mother (2023)

Directed by: Sim Na-yeon

Other cast members: Ra Mi-ran, Ahn Eun-jin, Yoo In-soo, Seo Yi-sook

Episodes: 14

Synopsis: Single mother Jin Young-soon (Ra) is a farmer, who vows to give her son Choi Kang-ho (Lee) a good life. After Kang-ho grows up and becomes a renowned prosecutor, he cuts ties with his mother. However, when an accident renders Kang-ho in a state of child-like dependence, it’s Young-soon’s care that slowly heals him and their strained relationship.

Watch here.

The Glory (2022-2023)

Directed by: Ahn Gil-ho

Other cast members: Song Hye-kyo, Lim Ji-yeon

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Years after being mercilessly abused as a high schooler, Moon Dong-eun (Song) hatches an elaborate plan to avenge her bullies, especially their leader Park Yeon-jin (Lim). Helping Dong-eun is her right-hand man Joo Yeo-jeong (Lee).

About the show: Lee Do-hyun is in a relationship with The Glory co-star Lim Ji-yeon; the duo first met each other in 2022 while working on the TV show.

Watch here.

Youth of May (2021)

Directed by: Song Min-Yeop

Other cast members: Go Min-si, Lee Sang-yi, Keum Sae-rok

Episodes: 12

Synopsis: It’s May 1980, and amidst the turbulent times of the Gwangju uprising, Hee Tae (Lee) and Myung Hee (Go) fall in love. While Tae is a top medical student, Hee is a dedicated nurse. The rising tensions make it difficult for the duo to balance their duties for the country with their relationship.

Watch here.

Melancholia (2021)

Directed by: Kim Sang-hyub

Other cast members: Lim Soo-jung, Choi Dae-hoon

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Mathematics teacher Ji Yoon-Su (Lim) takes an interest in a lost and uninterested student Baek Seung-yoo (Lee). The former soon learns that Seung-yoo had won multiple mathematical olympiads as a kid and had entered MIT in the US as a 10-year-old. This makes Yoon-su determined to find the reason behind Seung-yoo’s current apathy for the subject.

About the show: One of the most popular Lee Do-hyun TV shows, Melancholia premiered as tvN’s 15th-anniversary special project on 10 November 2021.

18 Again (2020)

Directed by: Ha Byung-hoon

Other cast members: Kim Ha-neul, Yoon Sang-hyun

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: When 37-year-old Hong Dae-young (Yoon) is on the verge of getting a divorce from his wife Jung Da-jung (Kim), he suddenly finds himself inside his 18-year-old body (Lee). With a new identity and purpose, he tries to figure out the true reason behind his failing relationships and ways to amend his past mistakes.

About the show: One of the most loved Lee Do-hyun TV shows, 18 Again is based on the 2009 Zac Efron-starrer romantic drama film, 17 Again directed by American director Burr Steers.

Watch here.

Sweet Home (2020)

Directed by: Lee Eung-bok Jang Young-woo and Park So-hyun

Other cast members: Song Kang, Lee Jin-uk, Park Gyu-young

Episodes: 10

Synopsis: When the socially awkward Cha Hyun-soo (Song) moves to a new apartment in the Green Home complex, strange incidents start occurring. As his neighbours begin turning into monsters, Hyun-soo joins a group of survivors. Along with the leader Lee Eun-Hyuk (Lee Do-hyun), medical student Eun-hyuk (Lee Jin-uk) and musician Ji-su (Park), Hyun-soo fights his way to safety.

About the show: This apocalyptic horror K-drama is adapted from the 2017 webcomic of the same name by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan. While Netflix has officially renewed the TV show for its second and third seasons, whether Lee Do-hyun will reprise his role in the upcoming seasons, is still under wraps.

Watch here.

Hotel Del Luna (2019)

Directed by: Oh Choong-hwan

Other cast members: IU, Yeo Jin-goo, Shin Jung-keun, Bae Hae-sun

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Seoul’s Hotel Del Luna is home to mysterious CEO Jang Man-wol, who is tied to it for eternity because of a past mistake. Chung Myung (Lee), a thousand-year-old firefly, has been her loyal guard since the beginning, keeping her out of harm’s way and protecting the people she loves. However, the dynamics between Man-wol and Chung start changing with the arrival of Hotel Del Luna’s new manager, Koo Chan-sung (Yeo).

About the show: With a 9.6 rating, this popular Lee Do-hyun starrer is one of the highest-rated TV shows on the American video streaming platform Viki.

Watch here.

Prison Playbook (2017)

Directed by: Shin Won-ho

Other cast members: Park Hae-soo, Jung Kyoung-ho

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Ahead of his major league baseball debut, star pitcher Kim Je-hyuk (Park) lands in prison under false charges. However, he is relieved to see his old friend Joon-Ho (Jung/Lee) there, who works as a prison officer. With Joon-ho’s support, Hae-soo learns to navigate life in prison.

Watch here.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy Netflix)