LSAAccess: behind the scenes of the ‘Home for Rent’ premiere

Ready to jump out of your seats? Come see how terrifying Home for Rent is in theatres today.

What to be an insider? Meet #LSAAccess, a new column that takes you inside every place, event, and special occasion, like an all-area pass. Only here at Lifestyle Asia Thailand. Let’s start our first time together by getting an inside look at the premiere of the horror film Home for Rent.

What:

Home for Rent is a new horror movie under the famous film studio GDH. The director, Sopon ‘Jim’ Sukdapisit, is known for directing many of Thailand’s highest-grossing horror films. This new movie features a few talented Thai actors, such as Sukollawat ‘Weir’ Kanarot, Nittha’ Mew‘ Jirayungyurn, and Penpak’ Tai’ Sirikul.

When:

With a huge movie like this about to hit theatres, LSA TH never misses providing something exclusive for our readers. We went behind the scenes on April 3, 2023, to catch the lead actors preparing for the premiere. Here we captured some pictures of the atmosphere for fans to see and enjoy before watching the show in cinemas, which starts today.

Where:

The premiere was at Infinicity Hall on the 5th floor of Siam Paragon Shopping Centre.

Why:

Besides watching the film for the incredible acting performance, the plot is chilling as the story comes from a real-life case! The storyline of Home for Rent follows a married couple and their 7-year-old daughter. After deciding to put their home for rent, the family moved to live in a condo. However, strange, horrible things started happening within a few moments of renting out their house. Then it was discovered that the tenants were members of a terrible dark cult.

How:

Within the movie premiere, there was also an arrangement to imitate the horror film. Over twenty extra cast members entered chanting before introducing the movie’s leading stars. There was also scary lighting to add that extra disturbance. Even specific props and decorations from the set were copied from the movie to give attendees a sneak preview of how horrifying the film will be.