Those who play CSGO knows that skins and skills go hand in hand, and boy, are there so many skins you can get in-game. Here are the most expensive CSGO skins you can get.

Imagine the most impressive feat you can think of in CSGO. If you manage to achieve that, but your guns are all vanilla, did that feat even happen? So, let us present you with the fanciest, most expensive CSGO skins you can get. The fancy colours, the bling bling, the moolah you bring—all of those are on display when other people have died and are watching you, and there’s no better way of flaunting it. The skins also have a lovely bonus of making you slightly more well-behaved, because you’re not risking even one ban when you have the most expensive skin on CGSO.

[Hero and featured image credit: CS:GO/Facebook]

Most expensive CSGO skins to flaunt and taunt in-game

Karambit Case Hardened, Blue Gem (THB 55.4 million)

This exact Karambit case was bought in 2016 by a Chinese collector, who suggested anyone who wants it would have to pay more than USD 1.5 million for it.

A Case Hardened skin has accents of blue and gold, with differing variations. This Blue Gem Case Hardened has an almost all-blue hue, which makes it insanely rare. The chances of getting near this colour is 1 in 371 million, so go nuts if you’re feeling lucky.

AK-47 Case Hardened 661 (THB 18 million)

Speaking of the Blue Gem variants, The AK-47 sits among the most expensive gun skins. The 661 features a golden body, with blue hues at the edge of the clip and throughout the barrel. Just in August, this skin was traded for USD 500,000 as a bundle deal, making it the second largest trade deal ever conducted from CSGO. Only nine of these are ever opened in the best “Factory New” condition.

Sport Gloves Pandora’s Box (THB 1.9 million)

2016 sees the Glove Case being added to the game, with Sports Glove being one of the original 17 additions. The official description for the gloves suggest they’re “a must have for any demolitions expert with sweaty palms.” Factory New condition is very rare, and can only be found from USD 51,000 upwards.

M9 Bayonet Sapphire / Emerald (THB 740,000)

The M9 Bayonet knives, even the best Factory New condition cost around THB 33,000. If you want one in sapphire or emerald colour, however, it will run you up quite a lot. Both hues are priced around USD 20,000 with many people snagging the ruby colour instead for being a step down in price, costing around USD 12,000.

M4A4 Howl (THB 554,000, factory new)

The M4A4 Howl is the only skin in the game that has been listed as “contraband” in the rarity scale. The reason is that this skin’s appearance was updated on June 2014 due to art theft, and the old skin was removed from every cases and collection. It’s no longer obtainable by any means except through trade or the Steam Market.

Souvenir AWP Dragon Lore (THB 450,000, factory new)

The infamous AWP is a high-risk, high-reward gun. After all, you sacrifice short and medium range for possible one-shot, one-kills. The Souvenir AWP Dragon Lore was dropped during the Semifinal match between Virtus.Pro and Fnatic, commemorating the 2015 ESL One Katowice CS:GO Championship and featuring special stickers imprinted with the teams and the event.

AK-47 Gold Arabesque (THB 240,000, factory new)

Most deadly in short and controlled bursts, this is definitely one of the go-to weapons you can get. The Gold Arabesque is certainly one of the flashiest skins, and was obtainable through the Dust2 map. The price was then shot up since that map was removed from the game.

AK-47 Fire Serpent (THB 129,300, minimal wear)

The AK-47 Fire Serpent is a classic—an emerald dragon imprinted on both sides. In fact, it’s one of the OG weapon skins of CSGO, which is why it has earned the most expensive status. Released in 2013, it has been regarded as a status symbol due to its rarity, with only five listed on the Steam Market as of September 2023. It’s so rare that the “factory new,” the best grade of skin you can get, cannot be found available for trade.