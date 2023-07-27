Michelle Yeoh is a suspect (or a victim) in ‘A Haunting in Venice’

Hercule Poirot is on another case, and this time, Michelle Yeoh is either a suspect or a victim in A Haunting in Venice.

Get ready for spooky season, because 20th Century Studios just dropped the first trailer for long-awaited blockbuster A Haunting in Venice.

Lensed by Oscar-winning director Kenneth Branagh, the film is an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s detective novel Hallowe’en Party. The movie will be the studio’s third film based on a novel by Christie, and reunites the team of filmmakers behind 2017’s Murder on the Orient Expressand 2022’s Death on the Nile.

Starring Branagh himself as Detective Hercule Poirot, the movie sees him helming the investigation of a murder that took place right in front of him. Famed actress Tina Fey guides him across the post-World War II scenes, eventually bringing him to a psychic reading by a mystic in the form of Oscar-winning star Michelle Yeoh.

The séance takes place in a mysterious palazzo, eventually resulting in an unexpected death that Branagh’s character attempts to untangle. He traverses the haunted landscapes of Venice in spite of his reluctance, encountering and battling a host of spirits and ghosts, battling a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

The cast features a talented ensemble of actors and actresses, including Kyle Allen, Jamie Dornan, Emma Laird, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Camille Cottin.

The movie is officially scheduled for global release on 15 September 2023. Until then, stay tuned for more news on A Haunting in Venice, and watch the official trailer again down below.