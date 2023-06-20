facebook
Home > Entertainment > Movies > ‘Asteroid City’ review: Wes Anderson’s new film is met with lots of love
‘Asteroid City’ review: Wes Anderson’s new film is met with lots of love
Entertainment
20 Jun 2023 05:55 PM

‘Asteroid City’ review: Wes Anderson’s new film is met with lots of love

Paint Chayanin

Earning itself a six-minute standing ovation at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City is definitely one of the most exciting new releases this year. The movie just debuted in select theatres on June 16. Here are some of the Asteroid City reviews on the internet so far.

After The French Dispatch (2021), we’re finally blessed with a fresh Wes Anderson film. Through his eccentric story-telling, iconic colour palette and themes, Asteroid City tells the story of a youth astronomy convention that takes place in the desert title city. According to The New York Times, this sci-fi-comedy-drama film is in its core about ‘desire and death, small mysteries and cosmic unknowns and the stories that we make of all the stuff called life.’

Reviews for Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City so far

asteroid city
Image credit: @AsteroidCity

From what we can gage, the film will surely feel like home for many Wes Anderson fans, for the Critics Consensus on Rotten Tomatoes reads, ‘Asteroid City is unlikely to win Wes Anderson many new converts, but those who respond to his signature style will find this a return to immaculately arranged form.’ In addition to that, several of Wes Anderson’s most beloved actors are also a part of Asteroid City, including Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, and Willem Dafoe, as well as Hollywood superstars Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Steve Carell, Jeffrey Wright, and so many more.

Asteroid City premiered in theatres on June 16 and received a score of 74% on Rotten Tomatoes and 7/10 on IMDb. It also broke a new record at an estimated $790K in a three-day gross in six theatres, the highest average per theatre since La La Land.

Asteroid City online reviews and feedback

In Bangkok, Asteroid City will be showing at House Samyan from June 22. Watch the trailer here.

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand.

Entertainment Wes Anderson Asteroid City
You might also like ...
‘Asteroid City’ review: Wes Anderson’s new film is met with lots of love

Paint Chayanin

In spite of her name, Paint can't really paint or even draw. Life, for her, is a journey in search of good chocolates, fries, chicken wings, and the implication behind her fat cats' split personalities.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.