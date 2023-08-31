Adam Sandler movies to binge after ‘Bat Mitzvah’

Done watching You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah? Check out all these other binge-worthy Adam Sandler movies.

When anyone thinks of Adam Sandler, they are most likely to picture a funny man doing a madcap slapstick comedy or a hilarious rom-com. Primarily known for his iconic comedy roles, Sandler is a versatile actor who often does not get the credit he deserves for his dramatic acting chops. In fact, the actor has given Oscar-worthy performances in a few of his recent drama films and shouldn’t be boxed in in a certain, stereotypical image. It seems that acting talent runs in his blood too. Sandler’s latest movie on Netflix, You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah, has already his best-reviewed film in his career, with a critics score of 95 per cent. If you can’t get enough of Adam Sandler, read on for some of the best movies he’s ever been in.

Sandler’s impressive career first took off when he was cast on Saturday Night Live in the ’90s. His tenure on SNL was so successful that he went on to star in comedies such as Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore and The Waterboy. Since then, Sandler has gone on to become one of the most successful actors and comedians in Hollywood. Besides acting in movies, he has also released several comedy albums and embarked on various stand-up comedy tours.

“I was proud and excited for my family, man.” Adam Sandler says it was a “huge surprise” to receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. https://t.co/aSyp33v4gw pic.twitter.com/dw4UZ60RGF — The Associated Press (@AP) March 20, 2023

Throughout his career, the actor has experimented with various roles that showcase his talent, acting skills and ability to deliver versatile performances. Cue Uncut Gems and Hustle. He was also presented with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in Washington.

So, given Sandler’s impressive versatility, here are some of our favourite Adam Sandler movies that deserve to be watched over and over again.

9 best Adam Sandler movies to watch today: