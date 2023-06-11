We ranked every autobot from the Transformer movies

We’re squashing one of the most popular debates of the playground: which is the best autobot from the Transformers movie?

The franchise is based on a popular 1980s Japanese transforming robot toy line, which spawned other media versions over the years. It gained wider international attention with Michael Bay’s five blockbuster films, underlined by awe-inspiring CGI and high-octane action. As a result, characters such as Bumblebee, Optimus Prime and Megatron became instantly recognisable.

For ease of understanding, the live-action Transformers movies can be divided into three parts. The first part, which can also be called the main trilogy, consists of the first three movies — Transformers (2007), Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) and Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011). All three have Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) as the principal human protagonist alongside the Autobots. The storyline progresses with Witwicky’s actions in saving the world with his Transformers allies, culminating in the battle of Chicago in the third film.

The second part consists of the fourth and fifth instalments in the franchise — Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) and Transformers: The Last Knight (2017). They continue the story of the Transformers after the battle of Chicago and reveal how the Transformers have been part of human history for thousands of years. Only two of the five major Autobots from the first three films are the main leads in the fourth and fifth instalments. And instead of Sam, who does not appear, Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg), a single father, is the main human protagonist.

The third part is seen as the prequel to the other two parts. The first film in this part is Bumblebee (2018), which is directed by Travis Knight. Its main human protagonist is an 18-year-old girl named Charlie Watson (Hailee Steinfeld) and its focus is on the titular character and his friendship with Charlie instead of the larger battle with Decepticons. Bumblebee is the most critically acclaimed film in the franchise and is the only Transformers movie on Rotten Tomatoes which is certified fresh with a rating of 91 per cent.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023), the most recent film in the franchise, is presented as a sequel to Bumblebee and a prequel to the first film. Despite that, it somehow resets several aspects of Bay’s movies and is, thus, more like a reboot.

All Autobots and Decepticons have the ability to scan and transform into human-made vehicles when on Earth. This has helped the franchise showcase high-end cars, fast bikes and powerful military vehicles on the big screen, which became as popular with audiences as the guns-blazing action.

But irrespective of the box office success of the movies, it is a bit difficult to understand the Transformers mythology and keep track of all the types of Transformers. (Yes, Autobots and Decepticons aren’t the only ones!) However, it is fairly easy to pick the favourite Autobots – the heroes – from the many who are seen in the movies. Some of these characters have been voiced by famous actors, whose distinctive style is brought out brilliantly through the actions of the Autobots on the screen.

[Hero and featured image credit: Transformers/Facebook]

The famous Transformers Autobots in the movies