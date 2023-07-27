The best Margot Robbie movies, according to Rotten Tomatoes

With a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Barbie has swiftly made it to the list of best Margot Robbie movies. Take a look at the other top titles starring Robbie.
Over the years, Robbie has garnered global attention with a diverse range of projects. Her role in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) put the Australian actress on Hollywood’s frontline. Be it playing Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe movie The Suicide Squad (2021) or stepping into the shoes of Sharon Tate in the Quentin Tarantino directorial, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (2019), Robbie has never shied from challenging herself.
Besides these mainstream heavyweights, several of Robbie’s other films deserve special mention. They may not have secured a place in the top 10 based on the Tomatometer, but have been a testament to her acting prowess, leading to her colossal success over the last decade.
In Bombshell (2019, Rotten Tomatoes score 68 per cent), Robbie plays Kyla Pospisil, a victim of a toxic newsroom. The role landed her an Oscar nomination in 2020. In About Time (2013, Rotten Tomatoes score 70 per cent), she left her mark as the beautiful Charlotte in the Richard Curtis rom-com starring Domhall Gleeson and Rachel McAdams.
Other “fresh” films suggested by Rotten Tomatoes starring Margot Robbie include Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (2016), Goodbye Christopher Robin (2017), Peter Rabbit (2018) and Mary Queen of Scots (2018).
Add to these the critical and commercial success of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, released on 21 July 2023, and Robbie’s wide gamut of characters is simply unmissable.
[Hero and featured image credit: Barbie/IMDb]
Top Margot Robbie movies to watch based on the Tomatometer
1 /10
Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 per cent
Directed by: Greta Gerwig
Cast: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera
Synopsis: Life in Barbieland is pink and perfect till one day, stereotypical Barbie (Robbie) reveals she is suffering from existential thoughts. With hopes of finding answers in the real world, Barbie sets out for an epic adventure of self-discovery along with boyfriend Ken (Gosling).
Image credit: Barbie/ Photo by Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures/Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures – © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved./ IMDb
2 /10
Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 per cent
Directed by: Craig Gillespie
Cast: Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney, Julianne Nicholson, Caitlin Carver
Synopsis: Figure skater Tonya Harding (Robbie) rises to the top and becomes the first woman in US history to successfully land a triple axel in a competition. However, her career and glory are marred when her husband Jeff Gillooly (Stan) attacks her rival Nancy Kerrigan (Carver), who is then forced to withdraw from the Olympics.
About the film: Delivering one of her career-best performances in I, Tonya, Robbie bagged her first Oscar nomination. She also served as a producer on this project.
Image credit: I, Tonya/ IMDb
3 /10
Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 per cent
Directed by: James Gunn
Cast: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Viola Davis, Peter Capaldi
Synopsis: To escape Belle Reve — a prison housing the worst supervillains — psychic Harley Quinn (Robbie), Bloodsport (Elba), Peacemaker (Cena) and a bunch of other convicts join the secretive group Task Force X. As part of their latest mission, they are dropped off in a remote, enemy-infused island. Task Force X leader Amanda Waller (Davis) has to keep them in line while instructing them to sabotage the work of an evil scientist dubbed the Thinker (Capaldi).
About the film: The Suicide Squad comes as a sequel to Suicide Squad (2016), starring Will Smith, Jared Leto and Robbie, which was a box office disappointment. However, after James Gunn took up the reins, the band of meta-humans in DC Extended Universe became a massive hit.
Image credit: The Suicide Squad/ IMDb
4 /10
Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 per cent
Directed by: Adam McKay
Cast: Brad Pitt, Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez
Synopsis: Ahead of America’s home loan crisis, Wall Street wizard Michael Burry (Bale) senses the impending perils and invests USD 1 billion of his investors’ money in credit default swaps. Amid this, three men — banker Jared Vennett (Gosling), hedge fund pundit Mark Baum (Carell) and former trader Ben Rickert (Pitt) — decide to ride the tumultuous market.
About the film: The film takes inspiration from real-life events and features a number of celebrity cameo appearances, like Selena Gomez and Margot Robbie, who explain financial terms and jargon. While effective, Robbie’s bubble bath scene also attracted a lot of criticism as many viewers considered it sexist.
Image credit: The Big Short/ IMDb
Rotten Tomatoes score: 85 per cent
Directed by: Quentin Tarantino
Cast: Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kurt Russell, Margot Robbie
Synopsis: Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) is a fading Hollywood star who had once seen immense success during the 1950s. A decade later, Rick and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) struggle to find work amid the changing landscapes of the industry. They spend their time drinking and reminiscing about Hollywood’s golden age, while Rick resides close to famous American actress Sharon Tate (Robbie).
About the film: This is the first film that stars DiCaprio and Pitt together. Additionally, the project marks Tarantino’s ninth film as writer-director and is his ode to the classic Golden Age.
Awards won: Pitt won the Academy Award and BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor in 2020. The film won two out of 10 Oscar nominations and earned a total of 10 BAFTA nominations as well as a Grammy nomination.
Image credit: Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood/ IMDb
6 /10
Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 per cent
Directed by: Martin Scorsese
Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Jonah Hill, Matthew McConaughey
Synopsis: In 1987, Jordan Belfort (DiCaprio) enters the corrupt lanes of Wall Street when he takes up an entry-level job at the stock market. A few years later, he opens his own firm Stratton Oakmont. Jordan, along with his trusted aide Donnie Azoff (Hill) and his manipulative second wife Naomie Lapaglia (Robbie), embarks on a journey of defrauding wealthy investors with the FBI in tow.
About the film: One of Martin Scorsese’s highest-grossing films, The Wolf of Wall Street is based on a book by the real-life Jordan Belfort of the same name. Considered Robbie’s breakout project, it is also the first major American film to be released via exclusive digital distribution.
Awards won: DiCaprio won a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in Comedy in 2014.
Image credit: The Wolf of Wall Street/ IMDb
7 /10
Rotten Tomatoes score: 78 per cent
Directed by: Cathay Yan
Cast: Margot Robbie, Ella Jay Basco, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor, Chirs Messina, Jurnee Smollett, Rosie Perez
Synopsis: When her break up with Joker leaves Harley Quinn (Robbie) vulnerable and in shambles, she meets Huntress (Winstead), Black Canary (Smollett), and Renee Montoya (Perez). With new allegiances, Harley teams up with the three to protect a young girl named Cassandra Cain (Basco) from one of Gotham City’s notorious villains Roman Sionis (McGregor) and his henchman Victor Zsasz (Messina).
About the film: Birds of Prey belongs to Robbie with her outstanding performance. Coming in as the sequel and spin-off to Suicide Squad (2016), it is the eighth movie in the DC Extended Universe.
Image credit: Birds of Prey/ IMDb
8 /10
Rotten Tomatoes score: 78 per cent
Directed by: Craig Zobel
Cast: Margot Robbie, Chris Pine, Chiwetel Ejiofor
Synopsis: Ann Burden (Robbie) lives alone on an isolated farm in a post-nuclear apocalyptic world. Her quiet life is disrupted upon the arrival of injured engineer John Loomis (Ejiofor). Just as the two start to live together peacefully, they come across another mysterious survivor Caleb (Pine).
Image credit: Z For Zachariah/ IMDb
9 /10
Rotten Tomatoes score: 76 per cent
Directed by: Saul Dibb
Cast: Margot Robbie, Michelle Williams, Kristin Scott Thomas, Matthias Schoenaerts
Synopsis: Lucile Angellier (Williams) is a French villager living with her mother-in-law Madame Angellier (Thomas), while her husband is taken in as a prisoner of war. During the German occupation of France in World War II, one of her tenants, German soldier Bruno Von Flak (Schoenaerts) expresses interest in her. Although she ignores his advances initially, when her neighbour Celine (Robbie) tells her a secret, Lucile begins a torrid affair.
Image credit: Suite Française/ IMDb
10 /10
Rotten Tomatoes score: 73 per cent
Directed by: Wes Anderson
Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Tilda Swinton, Jason Schwartzman, Bryan Cranston, Margot Robbie
Synopsis: A fiction writer pens a play about a grieving father, who travels with his technophile family to the remote suburban Asteroid City for his son to participate in the Junior Stargazer/ Space Cadet convention. However, world-changing events disrupt the event.
About the film: Asteroid City received positive reviews from critics who lauded Anderson’s visual aesthetics, pastel-shaded frames and whimsical storytelling. Margot Robbie’s short yet impactful appearance as Augie Steenbeck’s (Schwartzman) dead wife also won over the audience.
Image credit: Asteroid City/ IMDb
(Hero and feature image credit: Barbie Movie/ @barbiethemovie/ Twitter)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Margot Robbie’s role in Martin Scorsese-helmed ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ (2013) is considered her breakthrough performance, which led her to stardom.
Answer: Some of Margot Robbie’s biggest hits include ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’, ‘The Suicide Squad’, ‘Birds of Prey’, ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ and the most recent ‘Barbie’.
Answer: Hollywood assistant director, producer and co-founder of LuckyChap Entertainment, Tom Ackerley is Margot Robbie’s husband.