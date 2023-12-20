Everything to know about ‘BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star’

Here’s what you need to know about the new documentary, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star.

BTS was formed in 2013 and the boy band has created a wave in all these years. Despite being on a hiatus, the members of the K-pop band including Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have always managed to stay in the news. The boy band kept creating music for 10 years and broke several records throughout. Commemorating all the achievements they have witness so far, BTS is returning with a new documentary titled BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, which is only days away from its release date.

The seven members of the South Korean K-pop band will be sharing insights from their personal as well as professional lives in the BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star documentary. The teaser of the docu-series has already excited the ARMY and with just hours left for the film’s release online, we have all the details you need to know about it.

All you need to know about BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star documentary

The show will delve into the personal experiences of all the members, the conflicts they faced, their journey to stardom, and all the challenges that have shaped BTS into the iconic group they are today.

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star release date

Two episodes of the docu-series will be released together in one day. The schedule of the 8-episode series is: Episodes 1 & 2 on 20 December 2023 at 05:00 pm (KST/1:30 pm IST), Episodes 3 & 4 on 27 December 2023 at 05:00 pm (KST/1:30 pm IST), Episodes 5 & 6 on 3 January 2024 at 05:00 pm (KST/1:30 pm IST), and Episodes 7 & 8 on 10 January 2024 at 05:00 pm (KST/1:30 pm IST).

Where can you stream the docu-series?



BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star documentary will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from its first release date. The first episode will show J-Hope and Jimin brooding on their struggles and change of thoughts. J-Hope will talk about his dilemma during his trainee days when he was confused about staying back with the band or quitting. Jimin will talk about how the family-like bond between the fans and the members of the band has been the driving force behind BTS.

How excited are the fans?

The BTS ARMY was moved to tears after the character trailer was posted by Hype. Fans expressed their excitement to watch the series on X (Twitter). Check out the tweets for BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star below-

One of the perks of my job is that I’m occasionally sent screeners to preview. When I tell you that you might ugly cry watching segments of BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, take me at my word.(I know I joke abt crying all the time, but it actually takes a lot for me to tear up.) — Jae-Ha Kim 김재하 (@GoAwayWithJae) December 18, 2023

Jimin on “2! 3!”

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star | Jimin

———————- I love his talking voice and how he share and tell a story profoundly. I miss him

pic.twitter.com/OcU8MFmRIg — •°✩°｡⋆⸜ ✮₊˚⊹ (@CuteePinkie) December 13, 2023

“what a relief that we are seven members, what a relief we have each other”

-MIN YOONGI MY SEVEN FOR LIFE#BTS_Monuments_BeyondTheStar#BTS_모뉴먼츠_비욘드더스타 pic.twitter.com/6ARKfK4Gwn — • Military Wife •FAN ACCOUNT• (@OT7_06_13) December 19, 2023

Yoongi has worked hard since pre debut era and he’s really dedicated, he worked hard all the way here. I’m so proud of him BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Ep 1 pre-release video #SUGA cut pic.twitter.com/dyJAr7PgXI — kina yoongi (@Sakina801) December 19, 2023

Can’t wait TT <3

BTS IS COMING

BEYOND THE STAR IS COMING

BTS MONUMENTS BEYOND THE STARpic.twitter.com/ANtLWbmaEd pic.twitter.com/x0nrcrBkjO — ♡ (@jahanpie) December 14, 2023

M!!! It’s rated M?!?!?!

I’m gonna swear at my screen a lot aren’t I???

Apart from the ugly crying… #BTS_Monuments_BeyondTheStar #BTS_모뉴먼츠_비욘드더스타 pic.twitter.com/KjxbvERZKB — ⁷ (@BaseLineWoo) December 18, 2023

Other documentaries based on BTS that you can check out

There were several documentaries and series featuring the South Korean boy band BTS including Burn the Stage: The Movie (2018), Burn the Stage (2018), BTS: Bring the Soul (2019), Break the Silence: The Movie (2020), BTS: Burn the Stage (2018), In the SOOP BTS ver. (2020) and BTS: Bon Voyage (2016 – present) to name a few.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Where can I watch BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star?

The docu-series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

– What is the full form of BTS in English?

The full form is Bangtan Boys.

– When did BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage come out on Disney+ Hotstar?

The concert film BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on 8 September 2022.

