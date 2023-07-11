The hype is real, and we’re all here for it—even earlier than we anticipated. Ya boi, your gal, Lifestyle Asia Thailand is giving away free tickets to the Thailand premiere of Barbie on 19 July.

No, we’re not kidding. You can be among the first group to see the globally-anticipated Barbie movie before its release date. We’re giving away two tickets for two couples, and one of those lucky folks just might be you.

[Hero and featured image credit: Warner Bros. Music]

LSA Giveaway: Win tickets to the Barbie premiere this 19 July 2023

So, how can you win tickets to the Barbie premiere in Thailand this July? It’s pretty simple.

Follow our official Instagram page, like the Instagram post (linked below), and comment which song from the Barbie soundtrack list is your favourite so far. Do you prefer dancing the night away with Dua Lipa, going on a speed drive with Charli XCX, or walking down Barbie World with Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice? Let us know.

Just those three easy steps, and you’re eligible to be one of the winners joining us in front of the silver screen. The premiere will take place on Monday 19 July at Infinity Hall Paragon Cineplex, Siam Paragon. Along with early access, you will also get to join the official Barbie activities before the movie begins. The Thailand premiere of Barbie will show at 8pm.

The songs released for the Barbie soundtrack so far include:

‘Dance The Night’ by Dua Lipa ‘Barbie World’ by Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice, with Aqua ‘Speed Drive’ by Chari XCX ‘Watati’ by Karol G feat. Aldo Ranks ‘Barbie Dreams’ by Fifty Fifty feat. Kaliii ‘Angel’ by PinkPantheress

You can also pre-save and pre-order Barbie The Album on their website.

Lucky winners will be contacted via Instagram DM. While not mandatory, you should get your pink outfits dry cleaned and steamed for the gods.