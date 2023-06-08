Hayao Miyazaki’s final film ‘How Do You Live’ is coming up

facebook
08 Jun 2023 01:59 PM

Jimin Park

All eyes are on Hayao Miyazaki’s last ever film How Do You Live as the details of the film remain top secret until its release in Japan on July 14.

The  director and co-founder of the Japanese animation studio, Studio Ghibli has produced many well-known animations with Studio Ghibli like Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, Howl’s Moving Castle, and Ponyo.

Miyazaki plans to retire after the release of How Do You Live after his astonishing achievements in Japanese animation history. He has received immense acknowledgment all over the world, receiving awards like Oscar’s Best Animated Feature in 2003 for Spirited Away and the Honorary Award in 2015.

[Hero and featured image credit: Studio Ghibli/Facebook]

Although there were various speculations that How Do You Live will follow the storyline of the 1937 coming-of-age novel written by Genzaburo Yoshino, Miyazaki shared that the upcoming film only borrowed the title. International release dates have not been announced yet.

Anticipation grows for How Do You Live as the film adopts an unusual strategy of doing zero promotion. The only information shared about the film is the poster, with no additional promotion of ads, trailers, or information about the voice cast list.

In an era of prolific promotion and marketing of multiple trailers, press tours, and posters, it is undoubtedly an interesting take of Studio Ghibli to make the audience want to go see the film. In an interview with the Japanese magazine Bungei Shunju, Suzuki Toshio, president of Studio Ghibli said “They’ll want to see for themselves what the film is about and to do that, they’ll have to go to a theater.”

Jimin Park
