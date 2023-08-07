After Greta Gerwig’s Barbie made it to the billion-dollar club, making Gerwig the first female director to do so, people are curious about other high-grossing movies by female directors.

However, even before crossing the historic milestone, Barbie had broken quite a few records, including that of being the highest-grossing movie by a female director. Additionally, the surge in ticket sales for Barbie was undoubtedly driven by the concept of the Barbie vs Oppenheimer aka the Barbenheimer trend which attracted movie enthusiasts to theatres for a special screening featuring both Gerwig and Christopher Nolan’s movies.

This massive achievement makes us think of how, time and again, movies by female directors have proven their naysayers wrong by dominating the box office. After all, it was only a few years ago that Patty Jenkins proved, once and for all, just how successful a superhero film centred around a female superhero can be.

So, without further ado, let us take a look at the highest-grossing movies by female directors that warrant a place on your watch list (well, except for one film, but more on that later).

These are the highest-grossing movies by female directors

Barbie (2023)

Directed by: Greta Gerwig

Barbie is the first live-action movie based on the popular dolls by Mattel. The story revolves around Barbie and Ken, who at first, are thoroughly enjoying themselves within the vibrant and seemingly flawless realm of Barbie Land. However, things quickly change when Barbie decides to go on a voyage of self-exploration in the midst of an existential crisis. As Barbie, alongside Ken, ventures into the actual world, she swiftly comes face to face with the pleasures and challenges associated with the real world.

Box office: USD 1 billion

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

Wonder Woman (2017)

Directed by: Patty Jenkins

Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot, was one of the highlights of cinema in 2017 while also becoming one of the highest-grossing films by a female director.

The DC movie focuses on the origin of Wonder Woman and how she became the iconic superhero we all have grown to love. Prior to adopting the identity of Wonder Woman, she was known as Diana, a princess belonging to the Amazons and trained extensively to become an unbeatable warrior. Her upbringing took place on a secluded island paradise. However, her encounter with an American pilot exposes her to the immense conflict unfolding in the world beyond. Fueled by the belief that she can bring an end to the conflicts, Diana departs from her homeland for the very first time and battles in a war. She then gradually understands the extent of her own powers and realises her genuine purpose in life.

Box office: USD 822.8 million

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

Directed by: Lilly and Lana Wachowski

The Matrix Reloaded serves as the follow-up to The Matrix and stands as the second entry in the Matrix film series. Neo, Trinity and Morpheus are dedicated freedom fighters, who persist in their rebellion against the Machine Army. They deploy their remarkable abilities and advanced weaponry to combat the organised forces of control and injustice. It further depicts the fall of Zion, their stronghold, as it comes under attack from the Machine Army. The cast includes Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving, and Gloria Foster, all of whom return to portray the same characters they portrayed in the preceding film.

Box office: USD 741.8 million

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 73%

Brave (2012)

Directed by: Brenda Chapman

Merida is the spirited yet brave daughter of King Fergus and Queen Elinor of Scotland. Possessing remarkable archery skills, she aspires to forge her unique destiny. Her rebellion against a long-standing tradition sparks anger with the Highland lords, causing turmoil within the kingdom. In her quest for a solution, Merida turns to a peculiar witch, who grants her a wish with unfortunate consequences and must grasp the essence of courage and reverse a cursed transformation before time runs out.

Box office: USD 540.4 million

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 79%

Shrek (2001)

Directed by: Vicky Jenson

In the 2oo1 film Shrek, an ogre named Shrek’s peaceful swamp life is disrupted when numerous fairytale creatures are exiled to his land by the villainous Lord Farquaad. To regain his home, Shrek makes a deal with Farquaad to rescue Princess Fiona from a tower guarded by a dragon, intending to marry her. As they travel, Shrek and Fiona develop an unexpected connection, but Fiona has a secret. When it’s revealed she transforms into an ogre at night, Shrek confronts his feelings. Ultimately, Fiona chooses love over appearances, breaking Farquaad’s spell and proving that genuine connections go beyond appearances.

Box office: USD 488.4 million

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009)

Directed by: Betty Thomas

Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel sees the story of the musical chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore on a new adventure. After a stage accident, Dave Seville ends up in the hospital, leaving the chipmunks under the temporary care of his irresponsible cousin Toby. Meanwhile, a rival group of female singing chipmunks, The Chipettes, becomes popular. Alvin and the others compete with The Chipettes in a school music competition. However, Alvin’s recklessness causes problems, leading to a fallout between the groups. Eventually, they unite against a music producer, regaining their friendships and realising the importance of teamwork and family.

Box office: USD 443.1 million

IMDb rating: 4.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 21%

Twilight (2008)

Directed by: Catherine Hardwick

The Twilight Saga is considered a cult favourite and over the years has had an impact on pop culture. In the first movie, Twilight, teenager Bella Swan moves to Forks, Washington and falls for the mysterious Edward Cullen. Edward is a vampire belonging to a family that refrains from consuming blood, and rather than being frightened, Bella becomes entangled in a love affair with her immortal counterpart. Bella then discovers his family are also vampires. As their love deepens, a trio of rogue vampires threatens Bella’s life, leading to a climactic confrontation.

Box office: USD 408.4 million

IMDb rating: 5.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 49%

Highest-grossing films co-directed by women

Frozen 2 (2019)

Directed by: Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee

Frozen 2, a sequel to the 2013 film Frozen, is second on the list of highest-grossing movies co-directed by women. The animated movie continues the story of two royal sisters Elsa and Anna along with Kristoff, Olaf and Sven with all of them on a journey beyond Arendelle to discover the origin of Elsa’s powers and save their kingdom. Guided by a mysterious voice, they uncover an enchanted forest trapped in an eternal mist and learn about an ancient conflict between Arendelle and the Northuldra people. As Elsa seeks to balance her magical abilities, the group finds out family secrets, reconciles past mistakes and mends the rift between the two communities. Elsa’s self-discovery and a bond of unity ultimately break the curse, restoring harmony and revealing the truth behind her extraordinary gifts.

Box office: USD 1.4 billion

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 77%

Frozen (2013)

Directed by: Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee

Hailed as one of the best children’s films of all time, Frozen follows the lives of two royal sisters Elsa and Anna. Elsa faces challenges as she struggles to control her icy powers and accidentally turns their kingdom into eternal winter and flees. Her younger sister Anna along with an ice merchant Kristoff, his reindeer Sven and a snowman Olaf leave on a journey to find Elsa. Through adversity and self-discovery, Anna learns about true love, thawing the kingdom’s heart and saving Elsa. The sacrificial love between sisters breaks the curse, restoring summer and reuniting the family.

Box office: USD 1.2 billion

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

Captain Marvel (2019)

Directed by: Anna Boded and Ryan Fleck

Released in 2019, Captain Marvel ranks the third highest-grossing movie by female directors of all time. Captain Marvel, a Kree soldier from beyond our planet, becomes entangled in an interstellar conflict between her own race and the Skrulls. Residing on Earth in 1995, she experiences persistent recollections of an alternate existence as Carol Danvers, a pilot in the U.S. Air Force. Assisted by Nick Fury, she tries to remember her mysterious history and her unique superhuman abilities to bring an end to the intergalactic war against the Skrulls.

Box office: USD 1.1 billion

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 79%

