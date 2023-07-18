Rewatch the ‘Indiana Jones’ movies in chronological order

Refresh yourself on the adventures of Indiana Jones by rewatching all of the films in the franchise.

Love adventure? Well, it is time for you to prepare for a thrilling binge-watching adventure like never before. With the release of Indiana Jones 5, fans got the opportunity to revisit one of the most popular and beloved franchises in movie history. Created by George Lucas and brought to life by director Steven Spielberg, these iconic movies have captivated audiences for decades.

If you are, shockingly, one of the few people who has never seen an Indiana Jones movie, here’s a quick crash course on the franchise. It follows the adventures of legendary archaeologist Indiana Jones, portrayed wonderfully by Harrison Ford, as he embarks on thrilling quests across the globe. From the jungles of Peru to the hazardous deserts of Egypt, each film takes you on an exciting quest for hidden treasures and mythical artefacts. Offering the perfect blend of action, adventure and comedy, the Indiana Jones movies are some of the best examples of the phrase ‘movie magic’.

🤠💥🐎✈️ See the summer’s biggest adventure, #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny, now playing only in theaters. Get tickets: https://t.co/A7D63yd3UL pic.twitter.com/rSABAHn0RM — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) July 12, 2023

Whether you are new to the franchise, an avid fan or somewhere in between, for the best experience and to fully immerse yourself in this universe, it’s recommended to binge-watch these movies in chronological order. But before that….

How many Indiana Jones films do you need to watch?

The Indiana Jones franchise comprises a total of five films – Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023).

See Indy and his iconic moves in #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny, now playing only in theaters. Get tickets now: https://t.co/A7D63ydBKj pic.twitter.com/4bJxpj2yqq — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) July 11, 2023

Additionally, the franchise also encompasses The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, a television series that aired for two seasons in the 1990s, accompanied by four made-for-television movies. There are also numerous Indiana Jones stories told through novels, comics and video games.

How to watch the ‘Indiana Jones’ movies in chronological order

Start with Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), followed by Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) and The Last Crusade (1989). Conclude the exhilarating ride with Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) and finally, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023).

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom is the second instalment in the Indian Jones film franchise. However, in chronological order, it comes first.

The plot of the film is set in 1935 with Indiana Jones, nightclub singer Willie Scott and young sidekick Short Round finding themselves in India. They stumble upon a village suffering from a mysterious drought and child abductions. As the trio discover a hidden cult worshipping the deity Kali, they delve into the Temple of Doom and face treacherous traps and supernatural forces. Jones must outwit the cult leader, rescue the children and prevent the unleashing of Kali’s power in the rest of the world, all the while surviving the deadly dangers of the temple.

IMDb rating: 7.5/1o

Rotten Tomatoes: 77 %

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

The first film in the Indian Jones franchise, Raiders of the Lost Ark introduces us to the iconic character we’ve all grown to love.

Set in 1936, the film has Jones go on a quest to find the legendary Ark of the Covenant before it falls into the hands of the Nazis. Joined by his former flame Marion Ravenwood, Jones races against time to locate the powerful object. Their journey takes them from Nepal to Egypt as they face risky obstacles, dangerous rivals and even supernatural forces. As the Nazis intend to use the Ark’s power to aid their evil conquest, Jones must outwit them, navigate ancient traps and confront the wrath of the Ark itself to safeguard humanity.

A critical and commercial success, this film set the tone for the beloved franchise.

IMDb rating: 8.4/19

Rotten Tomatoes: 93 %

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, the third instalment in the Indiana Jones film series, also sits in the third spot in chronological order.

In this film, we see Jones embark on a quest to find the Holy Grail, a legendary cup that has miraculous powers. Later on, he learns that his father, Professor Henry Jones, has gone missing while searching for the Grail. Joined by scholar Elsa Schneider (and assisted by his father’s dairy), Jones encounters ancient puzzles, dangerous traps and even a climatic showdown with the film’s antagonist, Dr. Walter Donovan, on his journey to safeguard the sacred antique and preserve its power.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 84 %

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

The fourth film in the Indiana Jones franchise and timeline, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull takes place in 1957 during the Cold War.

The iconic archaeologist returns once again for a new adventure, however, this time he finds himself entangled in a Soviet plot. Led by the ruthless Irina Spalko, Jones is abducted by the Soviets and is forced to help them locate a powerful and mythical crystal skull. Teaming up with young motorcycle enthusiast Mutt Williams, Jones embarks on a journey that takes them from the jungles of Peru in South America to the legendary city of Akator. Facing dangerous challenges and old enemies, Jones must unravel the mysteries of the crystal skull and prevent its catastrophic power from falling into the wrong hands.

IMDb rating: 6.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 77 %

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the latest release in the franchise. Taking place primarily in 1969, the story revolves around Jones and his estranged goddaughter, Helena Shaw, as they embark on a mission to find a powerful device capable of altering history’s trajectory. Their goal is to secure the device before Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi scientist now working for NASA, gets his hands on it to change the outcome of World War II.

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 69 %

Hero and feature image: Courtesy IMDb/Indiana Jones