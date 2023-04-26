Some of Jennifer Coolidge’s best comedic roles in history

She’s an icon. She’s a legend, and she is the moment. Let us remind you of some of the roles Academy award winner Jennifer Coolidge is known for.

Many websites describe Jennifer Coolidge as an American actor, but they’re wrong. She’s the American actor. Effects of watching her vary from person to person, but may include your wig being snatched, your skin being cleared, your crops being watered, your husbands returning from the war, and many more. She also just received the Comedic Genius Honour at MTV. Definitely proceed with caution.

Here are some of the roles Jennifer Coolidge is best known for, so you can watch them all again.

[Hero and featured image credit: Netflix Canada/Twitter]

Some of Jennifer Coolidge’s best comedic roles

Fiona in A Cinderella Story (2004)

There are so many quotable moments in this gem of a film, and they represents peak pop culture in the early 2000s. This modern retelling of age-old story Cinderella has Coolidge as Fiona, the evil stepmother.

“Droughts are for poor people”, “You know it costs a fortune to fly that stuff in from Norwegia”, “It’s the Botox. I can’t show emotion for another hour and a half”—Jennifer Coolidge became an instant icon, and she can ruin my life anyday.

Paulette Bonafonte in Legally Blonde (2001)

She’s a middle aged, high school drop out with stretch marks, and we love her for it. In Legally Blonde, Jennifer Coolidge plays a nail tech in love with the UPS delivery man, and is also protagonist Elle Wood’s new friend as she moves to study at Harvard. After her struggle with self confidence, she discovers her strength, gets her dog back from her ex, and masters the iconic “bend and snap.”

Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus (2021)

These gays are trying to murder her—Jennifer Coolidge plays a rich, middle-aged lady and a striking Peppa Pig impersonator in The White Lotus. Apart from acing this role, she also gave us a handful of quotes to use in our everyday lives, such as “Don’t spend your life chasing emotionally unavailable men,” and, of course, “Sometimes I think I should have started that spa for poor women with the girl from Maui. Maybe she put a curse on me.”

Judy Romano in We Have a Ghost (2023)

In We Have a Ghost, a family moves into a haunted house and discovered a ghost, which makes them an instant social media sensation. Just the premise alone had us hooked.

Jennifer Coolidge plays Judy Romano, a TV cable medium who has come to meet the ghost. Ultimately, she and the crew got scared by the ghost haunting them, and she jumps out the window. It doesn’t take much screen time for icons to do icon stuff.

Sophie Kaczynsky in 2 Broke Girls (2011)

Sophie Kaczynsky is a Polish business woman, owner of a cleaning company called ‘Sophie’s Choice,’ and an all-around icon. She moved into the apartment above protagonists Max and Caroline, and became good friends with them right after. If you want to experience Jennifer Coolidge in a Polish accent, here’s the chance.

Her life stories of having worked at an off-brand Polish McDonald’s then falling on a hot McStick, as well as becoming an animal midwife to meet men are just the icing on the cake.

Jeanine Stifler in American Pie (1999)

A comedic role which awakened something in many young men, Jeanine Stifler (Stifler’s mum) is a wild, promiscuous woman known to have regular sex with Paul Finch. In the first movie, Finch loses his virginity to her on a pool table.

In American Reunion, she is portrayed as someone who is fed up with all the men going after her for sex, and takes interest in Noah Levenstein for his romantic gestures.

Amanda Buffamonteezi in Friends (2003)

In a one-off guest appearance, Jennifer Coolidge plays Amanda Buffamonteezi, Phoebe and Monica’s old roommate. She’s a New Yorker trying very hard to pick up a somewhat English accent, and is portrayed as a bit egocentric.

Coolidge also returns as Amanda Buffamonteezi in the Joey spinoff, as Joey’s agent.

Aunt Fanny in Robots (2005)

In a world operated by robots, what could be a better role for Jennifer Coolidge than a kind, motherly figure with a huge backside? In the final fight scene, she fights off henchmen with her badonkadonk. That’s already enough incentive to watch the whole movie.