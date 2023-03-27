facebook
Critics are loving ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’
27 Mar 2023 11:44 AM

Critics are loving ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

Manas Sen Gupta

Leave it to Keanu Reeves to continue being the action star of the generation. His latest outing as the killer assassin in John Wick: Chapter 4 seems to be a hit, and critics are loving it.

John Wick: Chapter 4 has been getting rave reviews from critics since its premiere and multiple special screenings in Europe and the US. The fourth film of the franchise, headlined by Keanu Reeves as John Wick, has been unanimously hailed as a masterpiece in action film-making both by fans on Twitter and critics.

The fourth instalment has long been one of the most anticipated films of 2023. With 94 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes (as of 23 March), the critics’ ratings for the film are not only the highest in the franchise but also make it the first John Wick movie with over 90 per cent rating on the platform.

The franchise is one of the rarest in film history to have achieved increased critical success with each new sequel, as every John Wick instalment is rated either at par or higher than the one before.

Chapter 4 forwards the one-man mission of the ace assassin

Keanu Reeves
Image: Courtesy of Lionsgate – © Lionsgate/IMDb

John Wick: Chapter 4 continues the story of the titular former assassin who is forced to come out of retirement after Russian mobsters kill a puppy given to him by his late wife. Over the course of the last three films, John becomes a wanted man in the criminal underworld for his actions and is on the run with a bounty on his head.

Following the events of the third film, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019), John travels to different locations around the world to keep himself safe from the waves of killers trying to get him. He visits old allies in his quest to take down what is known as the High Table — an authority of high-ranking members of the criminal council.

In the fourth film, he is up against Marquis de Gramont, played by Bill Skarsgard, a high-ranking, ruthless council member.

Supporting John in the film are some old and new characters, played by the likes of Lawrence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins, Shamier Anderson, Rina Sawayama, and Hiroyuki Sanada.

The fourth instalment is dedicated to Lance Reddick, who passed away on 17 March 2023. Reddick played Charon, one of the pivotal characters in all four films.

John Wick 2
Image: Courtesy of © Lionsgate Movies 2022 – John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023 Movie) Official Trailer/IMDb

Chad Stahelski, who directed the last three instalments, returns for the fourth film. The script has been co-written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch.

The film had its premiere in London on 6 March. It was followed by special screenings at Berlin’s Zoo Palast Cinema on 8 March and Paris’ art déco theatre Le Grand Rex on 10 March.

John Wick: Chapter 4 had its first US premiere at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas, on 13 March. The film is set for worldwide theatrical release on 24 March. 

Here’s how Keanu Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 4 has been received

Reactions of prominent critics in the press

John Wick Chapter 4 review
Image: Courtesy of © Lionsgate Movies 2022 – John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023 Movie) Official Trailer/IMDb

Positive reviews are aplenty for Reeves’ performance and the overall style of John Wick: Chapter 4. Despite its long runtime of almost three hours, critics have found it to be outstanding in every way.

“Yes, I checked my watch a few times during the movie… But by the last hour of its elephantine running time, Chapter 4 is a preposterous blast,” wrote David Sims for The Atlantic in a review of the film.

Meanwhile, Michael O’Sullivan of The Washington Post wrote, “The most John Wick-ian of all the John Wick films, by virtue of the simple fact that there is more time to lavish on the films’ fans exactly what they want, in spectacular fashion.”

Katie Walsh of Tribune News Service described the film as a “sprawling, Shakespearean orgy of violence.”

“‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ delivers on the ballet of bullets and fiesta of firearms you expect while also successfully showcasing the dynamic, reluctantly unretired title hitman as a real underdog,” Brian Truitt wrote in USA Today.

Perhaps the finest praise came from Owen Gleiberman of Variety, who wrote, “’Chapter 4’ feels like the first ‘John Wick’ movie that wants to be a Clint Eastwood spaghetti Western. It’s like Sergio Leone crossed with John Woo as seen in Times Square.”

Besides the overwhelming praise, a handful didn’t quite receive the film well.

Charles Bramesco of The Guardian called it “a lumbering, stultifying gargantuan of a film.”

Barry Hertz of Globe and Mail felt, “Far too often, especially during the film’s first 90 minutes, the action pauses for stiff, semi-serious scenes unpacking the underworld arcana that the first three films built up with increasing ponderousness.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 Twitter reviews

Keanu Reeves
Image: Courtesy of © Lionsgate Movies 2022 – John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023 Movie) – Official Trailer/IMDb

Reactions on Twitter by other prominent critics and viewers following the film’s special screening were certainly full of praise.

 

(Main image: Courtesy of Murray Close/Lionsgate/Murray Close/Lionsgate – © 2021 Lionsgate/IMDb; Featured image: Courtesy of Murray Close/Lionsgate/Murray Close/Lionsgate – © 2022 Lionsgate/IMDb)

