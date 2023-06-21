Here’s what we know about the ‘Kraven the Hunter’ movie

With its first trailer finally released into the world, here’s what we know about the upcoming Kraven the Hunter movie with Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Spider-Man’s Spidey-sense must be tingling because a new villain is about to enter the scene. The highly-anticipated Kraven the Hunter movie is all set to release in 2023, with Sony Pictures Entertainment dropping its first trailer today. Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be playing the titular role of Kraven the Hunter and the film will be directed by J. C. Chandor.

58 years ago today, Kraven The Hunter made his debut in The Amazing Spider-Man #15. pic.twitter.com/u6oeyqyIXk — Kraven The Hunter News (@KravenSource) May 12, 2022

Serving as the fourth instalment in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU), the movie boasts a talented writing team which includes Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk. The upcoming film is aiming to bring the thrilling exploits of Kraven the Hunter to life on the silver screen, immersing fans and audiences in a world of adventure and suspense. Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, the character first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #15 in 1964 and is quite popular as a Spider-Man villain.

What is the plot of the upcoming ‘Kraven The Hunter’ movie?

As his name suggests, Kraven the Hunter aka Sergei Kravinoff is a skilled hunter and tracker. He was born into a Russian aristocratic family and possesses superhuman strength, speed, agility and senses due to a special herb potion he ingests regularly. He is also known for his distinctive appearance, which includes a lion-like mane of hair and a leopard-print vest.

In the Marvel comics, Kraven the Hunter’s primary motivation is to become the world’s greatest hunter and he sees Spider-Man as his ultimate prey. He is often depicted as employing elaborate traps and strategies to catch Spider-Man, seeking to defeat him through physical and psychological means.

According to IMDb, the synopsis of the film is described as the following:

“Russian immigrant Sergei Kravinoff is on a mission to prove that he is the greatest hunter in the world.”

The recently released trailer shows a glimpse into the origins of Sergei Kravinoff, highlighting the film’s exploration of his transformation from an underprivileged youth to a formidable villain. The audience will also get to witness Kravinoff’s upbringing in a harsh environment and how it moulds him into a dangerous antagonist.

Who is in the cast of ‘Kraven the Hunter’?

Besides Golden-Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson playing the lead, Kraven the Hunter comprises an ensemble cast with actors such as Ariana DeBose, Russell Crowe, Fred Hechinger, Christopher Abbott and Alessandro Nivola being a part of the upcoming cinematic experience.

When is ‘Kraven the Hunter’ releasing?

Kraven the Hunter will hit theatres on October 6.

Check out its trailer below:

