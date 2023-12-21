What to know about Kristen Stewart’s new movie, ‘Love Lies Bleeding’

Here’s what to know about the new Kristen Stewart movie, ‘Love Lies Bleeding’, produced by A24.

A romantic thriller starring Kristen Stewart is coming to our screens courtesy of Rose Glass, the writer-director and twisted mind behind Saint Maud.

And now A24 has released a poster for Love Bleeding Lies as well as the first trailer, which arrived on 19th December 2023. Catch it later in this article.

The movie stars Stewart in the role of a reclusive gym manager named Lou, who falls for bodybuilder Jackie (played by Black Lightning‘s Katy O’Brian). However, “their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family”, the official plot synopsis teases.

Read on for everything you need to know about the thriller.

The film is being distributed by Lionsgate in the UK and its release follows its premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2024 on 20 January 2024.

The film is rated R in the US and has a runtime of 104 minutes. It is slated to release on 8 March in the US.

Love Lies Bleeding cast

The following cast members have been confirmed for Love Lies Bleeding.

Kristen Stewart as Lou

Katy O’Brian as Jackie

Jena Malone as TBC

Ed Harris as TBC

Dave Franco as TBC

Anna Baryshnikov as TBC

Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian (Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, The Mandalorian) will lead the cast of the movie as Lou and Jackie, respectively.

Stewart has previously dabbled in horror with projects such as Personal Shopper, Underwater, Lizzie and, in what marked her darkest role so far, David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future (2022).

Talking about the dystopian body horror film, in which she played Timlin, a young woman who is fascinated and aroused by Saul Tenser’s body art, Stewart told Insider after the premiere: “Everyone loves to talk about how his (Cronenberg’s) movies are difficult to watch and it’s fun to talk about people walking out of Cannes screenings.”

She continued: “Every single gaping, weird bruise in his movies, it makes my mouth open. You wanna lean in toward it. And it never repulses me ever. The way I feel, it is through really visceral desire and that’s the only reason we’re alive. We’re pleasure sacks.”

The cast of Love Lies Bleeding is rounded out by Jena Malone (The Hunger Games), Ed Harris (Westworld), Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist) and Anna Baryshnikov (Dickinson).

Behind the camera, Glass directed from a script she co-wrote with Weronika Tofilska.

Is there a trailer for Love Lies Bleeding?

Yes! A24 has now released the full trailer for Love Lies Bleeding.

Catch it below.

(Hero and feature images: Courtesy A24 – © Anna Kooris via IMDb)

This story first appeared on www.radiotimes.com

© Immediate Media Company London Limited, 2023. All rights reserved. First published on RadioTimes.com and reproduced with permission of Immediate Media Company London Limited. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited. Radio Times and the Radio Times logo are registered trade marks of Immediate Media Company London Limited and used under licence.