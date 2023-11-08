LSA Movie List: What to watch in cinemas in Thailand this November

Higher, further, faster, baby. Here are the must-catch titles coming out in cinemas in Thailand this November.

The latest entry to the MCU comes out this month while creepy animatronics are here to give you some post-Halloween frights. Ridley Scott is back with yet another historical epic and Daisy Ridley also returns but this time she’s on Earth with an American accent. Get yourself to a theater and make sure to catch these films.

What to watch in cinemas in Thailand this November

Five Nights at Freddy’s

November 2

Starring Josh Hutcherson

Directed by Emma Tammi

Desperate to find employment, Mike Schmidt (Hutcherson) takes on the job of night security guard for the abandoned Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. But what he doesn’t know is that something sinister lurks within it walls—and its animatronics. Based on the popular video game of the same name.

The Marvels

November 8

Starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, and Samuel L. Jackson

Directed by Nia DaCosta

An odd turn of events have Carol Danvers (Larson), Monica Rambeau (Parris), and Kamala Khan (Vellani) switching places. The three team up to try and figure out what exactly is happening.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

November 15

Starring Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, and Peter Dinklage

Directed by Francis Lawrence

Years before the original films and books, a young Coriolanus Snow (Blyth) is his family’s last remaining hope to regain favour with the public. When he’s assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler) for the upcoming 10th Hunger Games, he glimpses an opportunity to turn things around.

Napoleon

November 22

Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby

Directed by Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott’s latest historical epic traces the rise and eventual fall of the Napoleon Bonaparte (Phoenix). A talented yet troubled general, Bonaparte would ascend to create the French Empire and become its emperor until his downfall.

Wish

November 23

Starring Chris Pine, Ariana DeBose, and Alan Tudyk

Directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn

King Magnifico (Pine) is the charismatic and benevolent ruler of the Kingdom of Rosas—or so it seems. A girl named Asha (DeBose) sees that something dark lurks underneath the king and sets herself to discover what it is with the help of a literal star named—wait for it—Star.

Batman Returns

November 23 (Only in SF Cinema)

Starring Michael Keaton, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Danny DeVito

Directed by Tim Burton

Rewatch the sequel to the first Batman film when it’s re-released in SF Cinema theatres on November 23. Having dealt with the Joker, Batman (Keaton) must now face a new threat to Gotham City: a deformed criminal mastermind who calls himself The Penguin (DeVito). He also forms an uneasy alliance with another mysterious figure, Catwoman (Pfeiffer).

The Marsh King’s Daughter

November 23

Starring Daisy Ridley and Ben Mendelsohn

Directed by Neil Burger

Helena (Ridley) is living a quiet life raising her daughter with her husband, but her past comes back to haunt her when she discovers her father (Mendelsohn), a notorious criminal, has escaped prison. Afraid that he’s coming after her family and remembering how he abducted her mother, Helena prepares herself to confront her father.