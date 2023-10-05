facebook
LSA Movie List: What to watch in cinemas in Thailand this October
05 Oct 2023 12:32 PM

LSA Movie List: What to watch in cinemas in Thailand this October

Eric E. Surbano

Sometimes, you have to leave the comfort of your couch. Here are the movies to watch in cinemas in Thailand this October.

Look, as great as it is to just be in your room watching movies, it can’t be denied that the theatre experience is irreplaceable. There are certain movies that you need to watch with a group of people. Avengers: Endgame just isn’t the same when you’re watching it on your TV by yourself, and Top Gun: Maverick certainly had to be seen in theatres. 

And what better movies to watch collectively than some of the spooky offerings this October? Scream and hit your seatmate as you put yourself through jumpscares. Alternatively, sing until someone tells you to shut up when you watch The Eras Tour in cinematic form. 

[Hero image: Taylor Swift Productions]

What to watch in cinemas in Thailand this October

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

October 13

cinemas thailand october
Image credit: Taylor Swift Productions

Starring Taylor Swift. Duh.
Directed by Sam Wrench

Still hurt about the fact that Taytay didn’t make her way here to the City of Angels? Well, we have the next best thing. You can watch the legendary Eras Tour in all of its glory on a big screen. In fact, don’t just settle for a normal theatre. Go ahead and watch it on IMAX. We’re not liable for the inevitable security guard who tells you you’re singing too loudly though.

 

Fan Chan 20th Anniversary

October 9

cinemas thailand october
Image credit: GMM Pictures

Starring Charlie Trairat and Focus Jirakul
Directed by Vitcha Gojiew, Songyos Sugmakanan, Nithiwat Tharathorn, Witthaya Thongyooyong, Anusorn Trisirikasem, and Komgrit Triwimol

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years since this iconic film was released. This cute story of young love interspersed with 80’s Thai pop music captured the hearts of the public when it was first released back in 2003 and continues to warm our cold and now rather old hearts 20 years on. Rewatch it again in cinemas when it’s rereleased in commemoration of its anniversary.

 

Killers of the Flower Moon

October 19

Image credit: Apple Original Films

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone
Directed by Martin Scorcese

Martin Scorcese gets two of his favourite actors together for this film revolving around the murders done in the Osage Nation, a Native American tribe, in the 1920s. The BOI, the agency that would later become the FBI, are then called upon to investigate the killings, with one of the investigators being none other than 29-year-old J. Edgar Hoover. 

 

All Fun and Games

October 26

Image credit: Vertical Entertainment

Starring Natalia Dyer and Asa Butterfield
Directed by Ari Costa and Eren Celeboglu

Natalia Dyer and Asa Butterfield leave the comfort of their Netflix shows for something a little more sinister. When a group of teenagers in the infamous town of Salem discover a cursed knife, they unleash a demon that ropes them into playing classic childhood games with a murderous twist.

 

The Exorcist: Believer

October 5

Image credit: Universal Pictures

Starring Leslie Odom Jr., Jennifer Nettles, Norbert Leo Butz, and Ellen Burnstyn
Directed by David Gordon Green

A direct sequel to the original 1973 film, this movie revolves around parents who are trying to find a remedy for their demon-possessed daughter. With nowhere else to turn, they seek the help of a woman who has faced a similar experience: Chris MacNeil, the mother of the possessed girl from the original film. 

LSA Movie List: What to watch in cinemas in Thailand this October

Eric E. Surbano

Eric can be found lost in his own world jamming with headphones on while writing when he's not prepping for a DnD session or researching 'Star Wars' galactic history on Wookiepedia. A proud Ravenclaw, he loves playing (and writing about) video games, humming the 'Doctor Who' theme under his breath, and rewatching 'Friends', 'New Girl', and 'The West Wing'.

   
