LSA Movie List: What to watch in cinemas in Thailand this January

Take a trip down under for a steamy hot rom-com. Behold the legendary Hayao Miyazaki’s new masterpiece. Laugh out loud at Taika Waititi’s latest comedy. Or go for an edge-of-your-seat psychological thriller. Do yourself a favour and kick off the new year right: by treating yourself to the movies.

[Hero image: Sony]

What to watch in cinemas in Thailand this January

Anyone But You

January 4

Starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell

Directed by Will Gluck

After a date that went sour, Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell) find themselves fortuitously attending the same wedding. Their disdain towards one another is real and obvious to everyone. But with Bea’s parents pushing her to get back with her ex and Ben wanting to make his ex jealous (who’s also attending the wedding), the two devise a fool-proof plan: pretend they’re a couple.

The Boy and the Heron

January 11

Starring Robert Pattinson, Christian Bale, Florence Pugh, Karen Fukuhara, Dave Bautista, Willem Dafoe, and Mark Hamill

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki’s latest masterpiece follows a young boy grieving his mother’s loss. His father marries his mother’s sister and they move to her rural estate where he befriends a heron (Pattinson) who leads him to an abandoned tower and promises him that he will, in some way, find his mother there.

Next Goal Wins

January 11

Starring Michael Fassbender, Oscar Kightley, Will Arnett, Luke Hemsworth, and Elisabeth Moss.

Directed by Taika Waititi

Based on true events, the film follows Thomas Rongen, a football coach on the brink of getting fired. He’s given one last chance and tasked with transforming the American Samoa national team into a great squad. The problem, however, is that the team is considered one of the weakest teams in the world.

Miller’s Girl

January 25

Starring Martin Freeman and Jenna Ortega

Directed by Jade Halley Bartlett

Jonathan Miller (Freeman) is a professor who teaches a class with an intriguing and talented student, Cairo Sweet (Ortega). He assigns her a special creative writing assignment, but it becomes more than what any of them bargained for, resulting in their relationship becoming complicated.