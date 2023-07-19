As the clock slowly ticks down to July 20, the Lifestyle Asia team shares their thoughts on what the proper game plan should be when both Barbie and Oppenheimer hit theatres.

Wherever you are right now at this second, take a moment. Spare a minute from your busy day to really take in where you are right now, who the people are around you, and what’s going on around you. Remember this day, because these are the last hours before the world experiences the cinematic phenomenon that’s now been dubbed as “Barbenheimer”.

Well, at least for us here in Thailand, we’ve got about a day left. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer hits theatres nationwide tomorrow, July 20, and audiences have been anxiously waiting for the inevitable pink nuclear day. But as the day slowly approaches, there is one vital question that needs to be answered, and it’s a question that may bother you the whole day or keep you up tonight.

Which do you watch first?

It’s a loaded question whose answer will have serious ramifications that may possibly alter the space-time continuum. This is not a query for the faint of heart and should definitely not be answered without any serious thought. Knowing the crucial implications, there was only one way to be able to solve this conundrum: ask the Lifestyle Asia team.

[Hero image: Sean Longmore/Layered Butter FB]

LSA Opinion: Which do you watch first, ‘Barbie’ or ‘Oppenheimer’?

I’ve been excited about the Barbie movie since the trailer was released, and I’ve always adored Greta Gerwig, so it’s a no-brainer for me. I also love the idea of pregaming Oppenheimer with Barbie, and watching both on the same day. Clever PR strategy or hilarious coincidence, I can’t wait to see #Barbenheimer play out. If you’re looking for me on the day, I’m the one in all-pink neon standing out like a sore thumb in the Oppenheimer theatre.

– Lisa Gries, Content Director

It’s a tough decision but definitely Oppenheimer. Based on each of their trailers, one movie requires concentration and the other one requires empathy. Just watch Oppenheimer first and give yourself some time to process and understand Nolan’s complex cinematic masterpiece, then free your brain and watch Barbie.

– Ice Nopparat, Intern

Watch Barbie first followed by Oppenheimer. I know people are doing it the other way around, but I feel like to have the full effect of Oppenheimer’s explosive visuals and Cillian Murphy’s brilliant blue eyes, you’d probably need a few days to mull on the story instead of being instantly washed into a pink wonderland afterwards. By watching Barbie first, you’ll be left in the mood Oppenheimer leaves you with. Also, going in a full pink ensemble to Oppenheimer for a back-to-back watch would be pretty iconic.

– Praewprach Lerthirunvibul, Intern

You begin the day hating your daily routine. You open up a pack of cigarettes and pour yourself some coffee to set yourself for the Oppenheimer mood. Then, you go to brunch with some mimosas to set the mood for Barbie. Do it otherwise and it breaks the system.

– Kook Vichayuth, Content Writer

I need to make one thing abundantly clear: these movies need to be watched back-to-back, so check out the screening times, block a day off, and tell your loved ones you’ll be unreachable for the next six to eight hours. Also, the only proper way to watch Oppenheimer is in IMAX, so prepare your wallet, your eyes, and your bladder for that (because it is three hours).

That being said, start your day off with Christopher Nolan’s bleak yet glorious masterpiece, and then wash yourself over with neon pink and Ryan Gosling’s blonde locks with Greta Gerwig’s work of genius so that you appreciate the journey from “destroyer of worlds” to “life in plastic is fantastic”.

– Eric Surbano, Senior Writer

Depends on the kind of social circle you’re in. If you’re a Gen Z surrounded by a bunch of girlfriends who have been there since Barbie in the Nutcracker or you’re part of a group of “woke” people who support female directors in this male-dominated industry, you might want to buy tickets to Barbie first. As for Oppenheimer, I don’t know cause I don’t hear any of my crowd talking about it. Sorry.

– Paint Chayanin, Content Writer

Barbie, because I’m a Barbie girl.

– Pimmi Chandarasrivongs, Content Writer