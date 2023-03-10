Happy Mario Day! Celebrate by watching the final trailer for ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

There’s only one proper way to celebrate Mario Day: the release of the final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Let’s-a-go!

Today is Mario Day, and if you’re wondering why Mario Day falls on this day, it’s really simple: because it’s March 10. Y’know, Mar 10? Mar10? Leave it up to us nerds to appoint days to commemorate geeky events like this one and May the 4th Be With You. You can probably guess what that’s for and when that is.

To commemorate the auspicious occasion of the day when we celebrate our favourite Italian plumber, the final trailer for the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been released, and it makes us even more excited to finally see it on the big screen (not that we weren’t already psyched).

[Hero image: The Super Mario Bros. Movie FB]

The final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is here on time for Mario Day

The trailer shows Luigi (Charlie Day) imprisoned with a number of other creatures that Bowser (Jack Black) has captured. On a warpath, Bowser sets his eyes on the Mushroom Kingdom. Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) readies for the upcoming battle while Mario (Chris Pratt) seems to train with Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen). And then, of course, there’s Mario on his kart on the iconic Rainbow Road in a sequence that will put all the Fast & Furious movies to shame.

The film is officially the third movie adaptation of the beloved video game, the first being a Japanese anime and the second being the 1993 film-that-must-not-be-named. The film features a stacked cast that also includes Fred Armisen, Keegan Michael-Key, and the original voice of Mario and Luigi, Charles Martinet.

Watch the trailer below.