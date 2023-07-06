The trailer for Martin Scorsese’s long-awaited Killers of the Flower Moon starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone has finally dropped…and it’s a doozy.

Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’: Trailer, details, and release date

Killers of the Flower Moon marks Scorsese’s 27th feature film, after the 2019-released Irishman. Scorsese is currently 80 and has 76 nominations under his belt; many are predicting to Killers of the Flower Moon will garner yet more awards for this famed director.

In addition, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro will be starring in this movie, which only hypes up potential watchers even more. Both actors have won numerous awards and are well-known for their acting prowess, so eyes are on them as Killers of the Flower Moon makes its way to our screens.

You can view the trailer from Apple TV and Paramount here:

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the novel of the same name and follows the murders of the Osage people, a Native American tribe, in Oklahoma during the 1920s. Leonardo DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart who falls in love with Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), part of the Osage family.

Jesse Plemons is also acting in this movie, along with Brendan Fraser, following his come back from The Whale in 2022.

The movie will be released in theatres on October 20, 2023, followed by streaming on Apple TV+.