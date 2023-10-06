Get in losers, ‘Mean Girls: The Musical’ is hitting cinemas in January 2024

Get ready to bring out your pink shirts and hold onto your hoop earrings because January is going to be so fetch. The highly anticipated film adaptation of Mean Girls: The Musical is set to hit the big screen soon.

While the fan-created Mean Girls Day is celebrated annually on 3 October, Paramount has officially announced that the movie will be released in theatres on 12 January 2024 instead, giving fans of the original 2004 film and the Broadway musical plenty of time to prepare for this exciting cinematic experience.

All you need to know about the Mean Girls: The Musical

Based on the beloved and iconic 2004 film written by the talented Tina Fey and expertly directed by Mark Waters, the Mean Girls: The Musical takes audiences on a captivating journey into the social complexities of a typical Chicago high school.

The story revolves around Cady Heron, a young girl who finds herself uprooted from her life in Africa and thrust into the intricate social hierarchy of her new school. As she navigates the challenges and pitfalls of teenage cliques, Cady’s journey becomes a relatable and entertaining tale that has captivated audiences across the globe.

The cast of this highly anticipated film adaptation boasts a talented ensemble of actors who bring these memorable characters to life. Leading the way is Angourie Rice, who takes on the role of Cady Heron, perfectly capturing her innocence, determination, and growth throughout the story.

While Renée Rapp steps into the shoes of the iconic Regina George, the head of the notorious clique known as The Plastics, infusing the character with the perfect blend of charm and manipulation. And Auli’i Cravalho breathes new life into the character of Janis, played by Lizzy Caplan in the original film, adding her own unique spin to this beloved role.

Written by the comedic genius Tina Fey, the movie musical adaptation of Mean Girls promises to deliver the same wit, humour, and heart that made the original film and Broadway musical such phenomenal successes. Fey herself will make a special appearance in the film, alongside the talented Jenna Fischer and Busy Philipps, adding an extra layer of star power to this already star-studded production.

But the excitement doesn’t end there. Before the film’s release, Paramount hosted a live watch party of the original Mean Girls film on 3 October 2023. This event took place on Paramount’s TikTok account, allowed fans to relive the magic and nostalgia of the original film, creating even more anticipation for the upcoming musical adaptation.

It’s worth mentioning that the Broadway production of Mean Girls: The Musical enjoyed a highly successful run, captivating audiences for a staggering 833 performances. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic brought an abrupt end to its run on 11 March 2020, as theatres around the world were forced to close their doors. However, the resilience and enduring popularity of the musical ensured that its story would continue to thrive, now reaching an even wider audience through its highly anticipated film adaptation.

So, get ready to immerse yourself in the world of Mean Girls: The Musical once again, as it hits the silver screen with all its sass, humour, and memorable moments. Don’t miss out on this cinematic event of the year, and make sure to grab your pink shirts (and Burn Book if you have to) and gather your friends for a truly unforgettable experience at the movies.

(Hero and feature images credit: Paramount Pictures/ Mean Girls 2004 film)