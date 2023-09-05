The 10 most romantic Hindi movies on Netflix

Get cozy and watch these most romantic Hindi movies on Netflix.
Some of us grew up watching love stories and romcoms and we never grew out of it. Bollywood, for most of us, was defined by love stories, vibrant songs, Shah Rukh Khan’s dimples and love stories that were simple, but full of substance. Celebrating that, here’s our pick of the best romantic Hindi movies to watch on Netflix.
The experience of watching a new movie in the theatre is unmatched. While we so wish to go back in time and watch all our favorite romantic Hindi movies on screen again, we know it’s only wishful thinking. But thanks to streaming services like Netflix and more, we have all our favourite movies in one place, both old and new.
Going back and watching reruns of these movies has become a comfort zone now. It’s true that the essence of romantic Hindi movies has changed so much over the years, but the heart of it lies the same. And that is why we can never stop having enough of Bollywood. From Yash Chopra’s scenic mountains and mustard fields to actresses in chiffon sarees, Bollywood romance is a completely different school, one that no other film industry can recreate.
As we are moving closer towards a truly digital age, these streaming services are the only gateways to the era gone by. From traditional love stories to the new-age and more contemporary ones, Netflix is a great place to just stream and spend an entire weekend binge-watching back-to-back great movies. Sounds like a great plan?
The next step is to figure out what to watch. And that’s exactly what we are here to help you out with. Surfing through scores of movies can get very exhausting, we know it. So, here are the top 10 most romantic Hindi movies to watch on Netflix, for the times when you need some magic in your life.
Most romantic Hindi movies on Netflix
1 /10
Directed by: Imtiaz Ali
Cast: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Arushi Sharma, Randeep Hooda
Synopsis: Two couples are separated by time and generation, but what unites them is love. They both deal with their own fears, insecurities, societal and family pressures, thus the dynamics of their relationships are ever-changing.
2 /10
Directed by: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi
Synopsis: Bitti is somewhat of a small-town misfit. She is a tomboy and empowered. One day she reads a book that changes her life, after which she gets curious to meet the author. She reaches the publisher, who promises to take her to the author. But there’s a twist.
3 /10
Directed by: Imtiaz Ali
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Piyush Mishra
Synopsis: Ved and Tara meet in Corsica while on a holiday and spend some great time together. However, they make a pact not to disclose their true identities to each other. Years later, they meet again and fall in love. But things are different when they get to know who they actually are in their normal lives.
4 /10
Directed by: Vinil Mathew
Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra, Adah Sharma
Synopsis: Nikhil is a businessman who is still struggling to make it in life. His longtime girlfriend Karishma pressurises him to earn more money to secure their future. However, during their wedding preparations when he meets her smart and geeky sister Meeta, they end up falling in love.
5 /10
Directed by: Anurag Kashyap
Cast: Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin, Mahie Gill
Synopsis: Dev and Paro are childhood friends. While Dev goes abroad for further studies, their love blossoms and they fall in love. After he comes back to India, one event leads to another and they break up. As he drowns himself in drugs and alcohol, he bumps into Chanda, a prostitute.
6 /10
Directed by: Ayan Mukerji
Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak
Synopsis: Siddharth Mehra is a spoilt college brat who meets Aisha Banerji, an aspiring writer from Kolkata. Soon, they start living together and he learns the meaning of life and the importance of responsibilities. He slowly matures and transitions into a responsible adult.
7 /10
Directed by: Ashutosh Gowariker
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Ila Arun
Synopsis: Jodhaa, a dynamic Rajput princess is compelled to marry the greatest Mughal Emperor of all times, Akbar. Their marriage was a political agreement, but soon they build mutual trust and admiration. This eventually leads to the blossoming of true love between them.
8 /10
Directed by: Anurag Basu
Cast: Irrfan Khan, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, Sharman Joshi, Nafisa Ali, Dharmendra
Synopsis: Chronicling the lives of nine people who live and work in Mumbai, the movie traces how each of them are connected. However, their lives change drastically when they discover these connections. How they overcome these tragic twists and turns is something to watch out for.
9 /10
Directed by: Nikkhil Advani
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan
Synopsis: Naina is a New York girl, living a sad and stressed life with her family. When her annoying new neighbour Aman moves in next door, she finds a new lease of life. Aman tells her that he is married but sets Naina up with her best friend Rohit. But the truth is something else altogether. What is it actually?
10 /10
Directed by: Aziz Mirza
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee
Synopsis: Raj is the owner of a truck company, who meets and pursues Priya, a fashion designer. They get married, but their different backgrounds and ideologies lead to constant fights and separation eventually, thus threatening their relationship.
