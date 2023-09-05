The 10 most romantic Hindi movies on Netflix

Get cozy and watch these most romantic Hindi movies on Netflix.

Some of us grew up watching love stories and romcoms and we never grew out of it. Bollywood, for most of us, was defined by love stories, vibrant songs, Shah Rukh Khan’s dimples and love stories that were simple, but full of substance. Celebrating that, here’s our pick of the best romantic Hindi movies to watch on Netflix.

The experience of watching a new movie in the theatre is unmatched. While we so wish to go back in time and watch all our favorite romantic Hindi movies on screen again, we know it’s only wishful thinking. But thanks to streaming services like Netflix and more, we have all our favourite movies in one place, both old and new.

Going back and watching reruns of these movies has become a comfort zone now. It’s true that the essence of romantic Hindi movies has changed so much over the years, but the heart of it lies the same. And that is why we can never stop having enough of Bollywood. From Yash Chopra’s scenic mountains and mustard fields to actresses in chiffon sarees, Bollywood romance is a completely different school, one that no other film industry can recreate.

As we are moving closer towards a truly digital age, these streaming services are the only gateways to the era gone by. From traditional love stories to the new-age and more contemporary ones, Netflix is a great place to just stream and spend an entire weekend binge-watching back-to-back great movies. Sounds like a great plan?

The next step is to figure out what to watch. And that’s exactly what we are here to help you out with. Surfing through scores of movies can get very exhausting, we know it. So, here are the top 10 most romantic Hindi movies to watch on Netflix, for the times when you need some magic in your life.

Most romantic Hindi movies on Netflix