Review: ‘Napoleon’ is epic in scale, jarring in pace

Ridley Scott’s historical biopic of the French ruler is cinematically awe-inspiring but somewhat incoherent. Here’s our review of Napoleon.

Ridley Scott has a reputation for presenting cinematic spectacle masterfully. Whether it’s a historical drama like Gladiator or an utterly claustrophobic sci-fi horror film like Alien, Scott knows how to pull these things off. So he announced he would tackle the life of the famed and controversial French general I had high hopes. Napoleon certainly is an epic film, but after two-and-a-half hours, I also couldn’t help but feel like it was a little disjointed.

General, Captain, Emperor

The film tracks the rise and fall of Napoleon Bonaparte (Joaquin Phoenix). The film starts when the French Revolution is in full swing and Napoleon is just an artillery captain. Over time, he meets Josephine (Vanessa Kirby), wins decisive battles and the hearts of the French, and eventually becomes Emperor, only for all of it to come crashing down and end in his exile to St. Helena where he died. That’s not a spoiler if you know you’re history.

From the get-go, it’s clear that the film seeks to paint a nuanced picture of this controversial historical figure. He’s a brilliant strategist and was made for the battlefield, but he’s also an insecure boy. He’s a leader who rose rapidly through the ranks but he was also kind of a weirdo. Anything historical Ridley Scott does should be taken with a grain of salt though as he likes to take liberties, but Joaquin Phoenix’s portrayal of the general seems quite plausible—that or Phoenix simply decided to play Napoleon as a more muted version of himself.

Spectacle and… comedy?

As someone well-versed in spectacle, it’s not surprising that Scott’s portrayal of the six Napoleonic battles (out of a whopping 61) is visually tantalising. It was a treat to watch it on an IMAX screen because it truly immerses you in the action. The Battle of Austerlitz is the stand-out out of the six, portraying Napoleon’s sheer genius and ruthlessness all with the aid of Scott’s mastery of visual storytelling.

A surprising thing about this film was how funny it actually was. I’ve already mentioned that Phoneix’s Napoleon is a bit of a weirdo, and this is very obvious when he’s with Kirby’s Josephine. Move aside, R-rated raunchy movies directed by Judd Apatow and starring Seth Rogen; Ridley Scott now holds the mantle for directing the most awkward and ridiculous sex scenes in a movie ever. I’m not lying: I laughed out loud, and as ridiculous as it was, it wasn’t necessarily a bad thing.

A disjointed collection of scenes

Speaking of Vanessa Kirby, it felt like she didn’t really get to shine in the movie, and not because of her performance. Some might be asking why it matters when it’s clearly Napoleon who’s the centre of the movie, but his relationship with Josephine is a key factor in the events of his life, or at least that’s how it’s depicted here. However, the pacing of the movie was strange, moving from one scene after another without much cohesion or transition so I was left trying to understand what had just happened. Napoleon and Josephine’s relationship in the movie then became just a quick succession of scenes, from Napoleon creepily staring at her, them getting married, and then going straight into their marital problems.

This was the main issue of the whole film. It felt very disjointed as if all available scenes were just ordered chronologically and the best ones were picked out. At one point in the movie, Napoleon visits Josephine, then they’re on the couch, and then he leaves, the whole scene playing out in two minutes. The whole movie jumps from one scene after the other quickly, and while it’s understandable that the filmmakers had to cover a lot of ground in Napoleon’s life, it made me feel less emotionally invested as an audience.

But it’s the battles where Napoleon shines, and that’s unsurprising because it’s not depicting a relationship or a change over time. There’s a clear beginning, middle, and end to a battle which makes it easy to portray. But the emotional connection to the characters is built in the moments outside of that, which sadly, left me wanting.

Highlight reel

In terms of cinematic spectacle, Ridley Scott once again delivers. In terms of performance, Joaquin Phoenix is somewhat odd in his portrayal of the French emperor. The film’s biggest flaw is found in its script and perhaps also in its editing. Over the course of two-and-a-half hours, I was in awe of the battles but didn’t really feel anything for the characters, which is saying something since this film was supposed to be a character study of the titular general. Instead of being a film that gives us a glimpse into the psyche of this controversial figure, it felt more like a highlight reel of some of his greatest battles instead.

