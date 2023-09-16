New horror movies releasing in October 2023 to celebrate Halloween

Horror is subjective. It can be a spooky monster or a serial killer or whatever Shane Dawson is up to know. Fortunately, we found only two of those things. Here’s the new horror movies releasing in October 2023.

Horror has proven to be one of the most successful genres in the global entertainment world. A testament to the same are horror movies like The Conjuring franchise, The Old Ways (2021) and M3GAN (2022), which not only drew big numbers and rave reviews but also became cultural phenomenons. Keeping up with the tradition, 2023 has deftly turned fantastical scares into real fright, all the while raising the benchmark for horror films with captivating performances and gripping storylines.

While the previous months saw the premiere of outstanding titles like the body horror flick Evil Dead Rise, October has in store the sequel to William Friedkin’s iconic 1973 classic, The Exorcist. Helmed by 2018 Halloween’s David Gordon Green, The Exorcist: Believer will showcase Leslie Odom Jr. as a desperate father seeking help for his possessed child.

Meanwhile, bringing in elements of psychological horror are movies like V/H/S/85. Starring Emmy-nominee Freddy Rodriguez, V/H/S/85 portrays the grim underbelly of the forgotten 1980s and is one of the most anticipated new horror movies to release in 2023.

Not to forget filmmaker Lindsey Anderson Beer’s directorial debut Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, which is considered the perfect Halloween watch for fans of the horror genre. The movie enjoyed a special premiere at the Fantastic Fest in September 2023 and is set to release on 6 October 2023.

These new horror movies are perfect for the upcoming October 2023 screamfest

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines

Directed by: Lindsey Anderson Beer

Cast: Jackson White, Samantha Mathis, David Duchovny, Henry Thomas

Release date: 6 October

Synopsis: It’s 1969, and a young Jud Crandall (White) is desperately trying to escape his hometown Ludlow in Maine. However, the discovery of a local cemetery where the dead can be resurrected forces Jud to confront a sinister family legacy that has the power to ruin his freedom.

About the movie: One of the highly anticipated new horror movies to release in October 2023, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines is a prequel to the 2019 film adaptation of Stephen King’s 1983 novel Pet Sematary.

V/H/S/85

Directed by: David Bruckner, Scott Derrickson, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Natasha Kermani, Mike P. Nelson

Cast: Freddy Rodríguez, James Ransone, Jordan Belfi, Dani Deetté

Release date: 6 October

Synopsis: A group of people discover a collection of VHS tapes containing a series of horrific recordings. While the filmmakers have kept plot details under wraps as of now, according to Deadline, the movie highlights five episodes whose premises range from scientists observing an unusual boy fixated on his TV to kids embarking on a lake skiing adventure and a deadly dream being captured on tape.

About the movie: One of the best new American found-footage horror anthology movies to release in 2023, V/H/S/85 is the sixth instalment in the V/H/S franchise.

The Exorcist: Believer

Directed by: David Gordon Green

Cast: Leslie Odom Jr, Lidya Jewett, Ellen Burstyn, Olivia O’Neill

Release date: 6 October

Synopsis: Victor Fielding’s (Odom Jr.) only daughter Angela (Jewett) disappears into the woods along with her friend Katherine (O’Neill). They return three days later with no memory of the incident only to unleash a horrifying chain of events. This forces Victor to confront the nadir of evil and seek the help of Chris MacNeil (Burstyn).

About the movie: This new 2023 horror movie is the first part of an upcoming trilogy. While The Exorcist: Deceiver serves as the second part, there are currently not enough details available on the third part of this trilogy.

Malibu Horror Story

Directed by: Scott Slone

Cast: Dylan Sprayberry, Robert Bailey Jr., Valentina de Angelis, Rebecca Forsythe

Release date: 20 October

Synopsis: A crew of paranormal investigators try to dig out the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of four teenage boys over the course of 10 years. The four boys went missing after discovering a sacred cave in the California hills.

About the movie: One of the best new horror movies to release in October 2023, Malibu Horror Story won the Best Picture at the Los Angeles Crime & Horror Film Festival 2022 during its expansive film festival run across the world prior to the upcoming theatre release.

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Directed by: Emma Tammi

Cast: Matthew Lillard, Josh Hutcherson, Mary Stuart Masterson, Elizabeth Lail

Release date: 27 October

Synopsis: Mike (Hutcherson) is a troubled night security guard, working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, Mike realises that the place holds unfathomable mysteries. He is soon joined by local police officer Vanessa (Lail) and the duo together make unexplainable encounters with the supernatural to unravel the Pizzeria’s dark secrets.

About the movie: One of the most popular upcoming horror movies, Five Nights at Freddy’s is based on the video game series of the same name by Scott Cawthon.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy IMDb)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the #1 horror movie?

Some of the top horror movies in the world are The Shining (1980), The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005), The Conjuring (2013), The Nun (2018), Hereditary (2018) and Insidious: The Red Door (2023). Additionally, multiple horror fans consider the 1973 hit The Exorcist as the number 1 scary movie in the world. It stars veteran American actor Ellen Burstyn, who will also be seen in the movie’s direct sequel The Exorcist: Believer, which is all set to release in the spooky season of October 2023.

– What horror movie is coming up next?

Some of the scary movies premiering in 2023 are The Exorcist: Believer, Five Nights at Freddy’s, Thanksgiving, Saw X, It Lives Inside, A Haunting in Venice and No One Will Save You.

– What is the new evil movie in 2023?

Some of the new horror movies in 2023 are Evil Dead Rise, Cobweb, The Boogeyman, Insidious: The Red Door, Scream VI and The Pope’s Exorcist.

– What is ranked as the scariest horror movie?

Some of the highest-rated horror movies according to IMDb are Alien, Psycho, The Shining, The Thing, The Exorcist, Rosemary’s Baby, Halloween, Paranormal Activity, The Black Demon, Predator and Diabolique.

– Why are horror movies so popular?

Whether it is the fear of death or the fear of the supernatural, the horror genre delves deep into primal human instincts and allows us to face such fears in a safe environment. Another reason horror films are so popular is their focus on well-knitted plots and characters. Be it the 2013 horror comedy Warm Bodies or the 2014 Warner Bros. hit Annabelle, horror movies have steadily gone beyond shallow jump-scares. Not to forget the 2023 movie Saw X, which marks the return of Tobin Bell as serial killer John Kramer and explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game.