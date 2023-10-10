The comforting familiar trope of wholesome coming-of-age film Not Friends from Thai film studio GDH, set to premiere this 26 October, heads into 2024’s Oscar race for the 96th Best International Film amidst lively controversy concerning its nomination.

Not Friends (2023), directed by Thai director Attha Hemwadee, is set to release in Thai cinemas this 26 October.

GDH’s ‘Not Friends’ set to compete for 2024 Oscar Best International Film

The formulaic teen comedy drama, giving off a likeable vibe, follows the story of Pae (Anthony Buisseret), a bitter student who just moved to a new school where he was immediately befriended by Joe (Pisitpon Ekpongpisit), an easy-going class favourite whose speech about how humans can only have up to 150 friends in their lives irritated the former, prompting Pae to bluntly shut him up.

On the next day, after finally gaining his “150th friend,” Joe died from a car accident, leaving the whole school in mourning for the loss of their ‘best friend.’ Seeing this as a perfect opportunity to win in his university application, Pae, despite having no real connection to the school favourite, proposes to the whole school that he will make a short film to commemorate Joe’s death.

On 9 October, The National Federation of Motion Pictures and Contents Associations (MPC) announced that the film has been selected to compete for the 96th Best International Film in 2024’s Oscar race. The other 7 films shortlisted for Oscar nomination include Thapanee Loosuwan’s Blue Again, Ananta Thitanat’s Scala Documentary, Wanweaw and Weawwan Hongvivatana’s You and Me and Me, Sopon Sukdapisit’s House for Rent, Piyakarn Bootprasert’s Long Live Love, Chookiat Sakveerakul’s Mondo, and Chatchai Katenut’s Man Suang.

There has been mixed feedback about its nomination.

“Coming of Age, students, friends, film-making, and parallel dimensions, this film has a considerable chance that it might capture the foreigners’ hearts,” wrote one Facebook comment on MPC’s page.

“Is the film [Not Friends] good enough to represent Thai films for this competition? The trailer is almost as if this were a Thai version of Dear Evan Hanson. It doesn’t deviate from the regular trope of Coming-of-Age films. Well, we might have to wait and see for the full trailer to decide that.”