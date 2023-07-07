‘Past Lives’: Plot, cast, and where to watch

Powerhouse indie studio A24 is set to come out with Past Lives, helmed by Korean-Canadian director Celine Song. Here are all the details you should know.

Past Lives had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on 21 January 2023. The romantic movie was also released in limited theatres in the United States on 2 June 2023 amidst rave reviews. Past Lives follows A24’s release of Netflix’s Beef (2023).

Rolling Stone magazine labels it “the Best Movie of the Year.” It is all set to release in Bangkok on 7 July 2023.

(Hero and featured image credit: @A24 / Twitter)

All the details to know about Past Lives

The plot

Past Lives is a heartwarming tale of two young souls who are separated by circumstances but reunited by destiny.

Childhood friends Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) drift apart when Nora’s family moves to Canada from South Korea.

However, fate plays its trick and two decades later, the duo is reunited for a week in New York, US. Will this chance meeting bring up all the feelings they thought they had left behind?

The Past Lives cast

The leading lady in Past Lives is Lee, born in America to Korean immigrants and popular for projects such as the ongoing Apple TV Plus drama series The Morning Show.

Meanwhile, South Korean actor Yoo, best known for Netflix’s 2023 hit Love to Hate You, plays Hae Sung.

Other notable members of the Past Lives cast include John Magaro as Arthur, Moon Seung-ah as young Nora, Im Seung-min as young Hae Sung, Jonica T. Gibbs as Janice, Emily Cass McDonnell as Rachel, Federico Rodriguez as Robert, Conrad Schott as Peter and Kristen Sieh as Heather.

What critics say

One of the most-awaited A24 movies, Past Lives has been receiving great reviews ever since its premiere at Sundance.

The movie was also screened at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) on 19 February 2023. With its gripping storyline and intriguing yet vulnerable characters, the film wooed the jury and even scored an impressive 3.6 on four from seven critics.

Additionally, Past Lives enjoys a 94 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a solid 8.4 stars on IMDb.

“A love story for all time.” (@LATimes) Celine Song’s #PastLives starring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro is officially Certified Fresh and now playing in NY/LA! pic.twitter.com/WMfQxcQdEQ — A24 (@A24) June 2, 2023

What viewers say

The positive Twitter reviews suggest that the movie is winning the hearts of one and all.

watching past lives again made me think about how if your romantic movie shares the motif of two people sharing a connection on trains, you already know it’s going to be a banger pic.twitter.com/367kY7sZ7x — oliver (blue) (@travellingsoot) July 4, 2023

past lives was profound and haunting. i will be thinking about this movie for many days to come.

pic.twitter.com/5VQ5vRlZ3o — aara ❀ (@lottjins) July 1, 2023

saw past lives! such an achingly poignant and evergreen piece on what could have been and wrestling with what actually *is*. celine song is such a breathtakingly immersive storyteller and filmmaker and greta lee, teo yoo, and john magaro turn in brilliant lived-in performances. pic.twitter.com/KiU4ZCpd0u — a.j. (@leaveittoarron) June 30, 2023

Where to watch

While Past Lives is in theatres right now, it will be available to stream at a yet-to-be-announced date.

As per a June 2023 report by Decider, the movie will be available on streaming platforms like Prime Video, Vudu, YouTube and Apple TV Plus.