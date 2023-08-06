‘Scream 7’ is confirmed: Everything we know about the sequel

Our favourite masked murderer is confirmed to return to the big screen. Scream 7 is happening and Ghostface is ready to go on a killing spree once again.

Though this time around, there is one slight change. Christopher Landon, known for directing Happy Death Day and its sequel, will be taking over the director’s chair from Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Also known as Radio Silence, the duo had directed the previous two instalments – Scream 5 and Scream 6 – which were both critical and commercial successes. Despite the change in director, Radio Silence, along with their partner Chad Villella, will continue to be involved in the project as executive producers.

According to Deadline, when asked about Scream 7 during the Scream 6 premiere, Bettinelli-Olpin said, “We want to be watching Scream movies whether we’re involved or not for the rest of our lives. We’re so happy it’s back.”

So, on that note, let us take a look at Scream 7‘s potential plot, cast and release date.

[Hero and featured image credit: Scream/IMDb]

What will be the potential plot of ‘Scream 7’?

As of now, Scream 7 is in the early stages of development. However, we can expect the film to pick up right where it left off in Scream 6.

Scream 6 saw the four survivors of the Ghostface murders in Scream 5 leaving their troubled past in Woodsboro and starting fresh in the bustling city of New York. However, Ghostface had other plans. The film, like previous Scream instalments, then focused on our survivors trying to take down the new Ghostface before it’s too late.

As of now, the ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) have caused significant disruptions in Hollywood, leading to the halting of various productions. Due to these strikes, the production of Scream 7 may experience delays as well.

Who will be in the cast of ‘Scream 7’?

Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Roger L. Jackson, the voice of the Ghostface killers, were part of the main cast for the first five movies.

In the sixth film, Cox and Jackson returned to portray their respective roles, making them the only actors to appear in all six movies. So, we can probably expect Cox to reprise the role of Gale Weathers in Scream 7.

We can also expect the ‘Core 4’ – Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown – to come back. Another legacy character, Kirby Reed, returned in Scream 6 after first appearing in Scream 4. So, we will likely see her return for Scream 7 as well.

The biggest question mark is Neve Campbell. The actress had appeared in all five of the Scream movies before not returning for Scream 6. As the face of the franchise and one of the most iconic ‘final girls’ that horror films have ever seen, fans would love to see Campbell reprise the role of Sidney Prescott.

When will ‘Scream 7’ hit theatres?

The release date for Scream 7 has not been officially announced. However, now that we know who will be sitting on the director’s chair, we can expect more updates about Ghostface’s return in the near future.

This article originally appeared on Augustman India.