The songs featured (and not featured) in the ‘Taylor Swift: Eras Tour’ movie

Taylor Swift: Eras Tour movie just hit the cinemas, and rightfully became a hit. Here’s a list of all the songs included in the Taylor Swift film — and all the songs that did not make the cut.
Ah, Taylor Swift. The star that embarked on a world tour this year and sparked plenty of buzz with her dating life, her friend group, and her effect on a nation’s economy, has also released a film on this period in her life, in case you couldn’t find (or afford) a ticket. A lot more approachable and a lot more accessible for those in Thailand, here’s a closer look at the songs included in Taylor Swift: Eras Tour.
[Hero and featured image credit: taylorswift/Instagram]
Songs included in the Taylor Swift: Eras Tour and the songs that didn’t make it
Those who have seen the tour are not in for much of a surprise when coming in for the movie. The setlist from Taylor Swift is still the same, with a few exceptions here and there, as each location in the tour has a wild-card slot filled with different songs.
There are also some songs cut from the film that were included in the setlist on the filmed dates, which mostly were cut to maintain the appropriate run time. The movie is already almost three hours long without the commercial break, and we have places to be.
Of course, there are also moments cut from the Los Angeles concerts for obvious reasons. The performance of Champagne Problems got a seven-minute standing ovation, and the spoken-word part before Folklore went on for a long while. Those were easy snips compared to the rest. If you’re planning on watching Taylor Swift: Eras Tour, here are the tracks you can expect.
Songs included in Taylor Swift: Eras Tour
- Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince
- Cruel Summer
- The Man
- You Need to Calm Down
- Lover
- Fearless
- You Belong With Me
- Love Story
- Willow
- Marjorie
- Champagne Problems
- Tolerate It
- …Ready for It?
- Delicate
- Don’t Blame Me
- Look What You Made Me Do
- Enchanted
- 22
- We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
- I Knew You Were Trouble
- All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
- The 1
- Betty
- The Last Great American Dynasty
- August
- Illicit Affairs
- My Tears Ricochet
- Style
- Blank Space
- Shake It Off
- Wildest Dreams
- Bad Blood
- Our Song
- You’re on Your Own, Kid
- Lavender Haze
- Anti-Hero
- Midnight Rain
- Vigilante Shit
- Bejeweled
- Mastermind
- Karma
As an extra, the movie ends with Long Live (Taylor’s Version) as the end title screen flashes.
Reactions to Taylor Swift: Eras Tour so far
Still, a lot of fans expressed disappointment that the whole setlist didn’t make it into the film. Tis the Damn Season, Nothing New, Invisible String, and more are considered essential songs of the setlist for many. Long Live plays over the credits, but the live version is nowhere to be found in the Taylor Swift movie.
Our Song and You’re on Your Own, Kid are in the film as Taylor performed those songs as her surprise sets, but as each night gets a different song, some songs that were part of the set do not appear in the film. These include Maroon, Death by a Thousand Cuts, I Can See You, and more.
If you haven’t watched the movie yet, there are still some tickets up for grabs.