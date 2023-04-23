Thai election 2023: Oddly political speeches from movies to inspire you

The big election is just around the corner for Thailand. Whether you can vote or not, here are some political speeches in films to get you into the proper mood.

The last few years have been pretty rough for Thailand. Sure, Covid struck and all that, but the government debt has also risen to over THB 9.4 trillion. It’s understandable why many are calling for change, and change can be made when we exercise our right to vote.

Still, what would remind us of oppressive governments better than to look up films of the past as people struggle to make change for themselves and the state? Remember that everything is political if you look hard enough.

[Hero and featured image credit: Legally Blonde/IMDb]

To inspire you for the Thai election 2023, check out these great speeches in films that are oddly very political

World War Speech, The King’s Speech (2010)

As the king’s coronation approaches, tensions rise as the country faces a crisis that is WWII, and the king must deliver a critical speech to rally the nation. In a tense and emotional climax, the king overcomes his stammer to deliver a powerful and inspiring speech that unites the country.

The speech is how as a nation, we should come together in a time of conflict. It’s also a showcase of how important a good leader is when it comes to rallying the people in times of need.

Gretchen Wieners Had Cracked, Mean Girls (2004)

Mean Girls, with its timelessness and how it changed cinematic history forever, cleverly included this dialogue that has forever been ingrained in our minds (along with the rest of the movie). As Gretchen Wieners cracks under high school pressure, she goes on to argue how Brutus is just as qualified as Caesar, and that it’s not very on brand in Rome for one person to be the boss of everybody.

As much as it is iconic, the speech in this scene is actually on point historically. In that era, Ancient Rome was a republic, meaning that no one person should be in charge alone. It should be a group of people. So yes, maybe we should “totally stab Caesar.”

Teamwork Speech, Remember the Titans (2020)

“If we don’t come together right now on this hallowed ground, we too will be destroyed,” Coach Herman Boone exclaims.

While it is no easy task to unify a football team newly put together, this speech is a great example of how a good leader has the power to make each person realise the political consequences of in-fighting, as well as how important it is to put their differences aside for the collective goal of an organisation.

Friar’s Fat Boy Scene, Shrek 2 (2004)

The Fairy Godmother quickly became an icon and a legend for singing Holding Out For a Hero in C Minor, but this scene should not be forgotten at any cost. There’s a massive rage this industrial capitalist conjures up as she berates and threatens a highly influential figure of the country because her son got his feelings hurt. No, that doesn’t sound anything like our country.

Elle’s Graduation Speech, Legally Blonde (2001)

People can work hard and improve despite all the obstacles thrown at them. We need to look past our preconceived notions of every individual and treat people with respect—that’s the key message of Legally Blonde. On her final day at law school, Elle explains that law is separate from passion, but passion is needed when studying law.

In countries where there are a lot of activists, it is important to remember this. Law has to be separate from passion.

Sam’s Speech, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

“There’s some good in this world, and it’s worth fighting for.” This is the part where Samwise Gamgee steps in and reminds the protagonist that there is always hope. There will always be things to fight for no matter how desolate the situation may seem. For the election season, this dialogue seems appropriate.

After all, one does not simply walk into Mordor.

“But I Hope For The Best”, The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Before the movie concludes, Nigel thought that he was going to be promoted—able to call his own shots for the first time in his career. Alas, Miranda chose to promote Jacqueline instead, saying it’s best to “stay within the [Runway magazine] family,” and thereby saving her own position in the process.

Keeping within the family has been a long-run tradition in Thai politics since forever. If you want to see nepo babies in action, just look at the current election roster, or any election roster, really.

President’s Speech, Independence Day (1996)

We don’t think the aliens will take over the world anytime soon, although we do hope so. Independence Day shows that when problems arise, it is very important to have a leader that can gather support and rally people together. The speech notes topics Thais can relate to, such as teamwork and not giving up. It also talks about freedom.