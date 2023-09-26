Where in Thailand was the sci-fi movie ‘The Creator’ filmed?

As the trailer for The Creator is released, we take a look at the filming locations in Thailand that feature in the film. Many of them look very familiar. Have you spotted where?

Upcoming sci-fi movie ‘The Creator’ filming locations in Thailand

A lot of films renowned across the globe were actually shot in Thailand—more than you might think, actually. Fast and Furious 9 was shot in Krabi, the same goes for The Hangover Part II, and Star Wars: Episode III was filmed in Phang Nga Bay. In fact, Good Morning, Vietnam was shot in Bangkok’s Malaysia Hotel.

The Creator is set in the future, as war rages between humankind and artificial intelligence. “The Creator” is the architect in charge of AI, and they developed an ultimate weapon that threatens the world. Retired special forces agent Joshua is tasked to venture into enemy territory and hunt down The Creator, returning peace to humanity once again.

The cast includes John David Washington (Tenet), Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians), Ken Watanabe (Memoirs of a Geisha), and more.

In the just-released trailer, you can spot a number of locations in Thailand used as setting for the film. These include a set in Kanchanaburi, as well as the Airport Rail Link, Makkasan Station.

The Creator is set to hit theatres on September 29. Many comments display excitement and interest, citing the beautiful camera work, fully-finished CGI, and comparing the refreshing imagery to Rogue One.

For a Blade Runner meets There’s Something About Mary meets The Golden Child meets District 9, there’s something about this trailer that screams promise.

You can watch the full trailer here: